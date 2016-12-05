With help of service dog, Ark City teen shows off inner, outer beauty

Wherever Jody Furrh goes, she is likely to be followed by a furry, four-legged companion.
A 14-year-old who lives in Arkansas City, Jody has epilepsy. Justice, her mixed-breed service dog, has a special talent to sense when Jody is going into a seizure.
The goal is for Justice to give Jody, who is home-schooled, and those around her a 10-minute warning before a seizure happens. That can be tricky, because those with epilepsy can have different types of seizures.
“Jody … learned how to train a service dog,” said Brenda Jo Falkenberg, Jody’s mother. “Justice only cost $20 and is a wonderful dog. Somebody had already trained Justice, that was obvious, but we don’t know who.”
Jody, who also competes in beauty pageants, and her family found Justice through the Cowley County Humane Society in Winfield.
The story of Jody and Justice is one of 54 finalists in the 2016 Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes grant campaign, which will award grant money to winning organizations.
The Cowley County Humane Society could be awarded a grant of up to $100,000 and is assured of at least a $5,000 grant. The public can vote on their favorite story on the Petco Foundation website (www.petco.com/petco-foundation) through Dec. 31.
A great find
Diagnosed with the neurological condition at 11 months, Jody at times would have up to 20 seizures per day.
For the past several months, however, Jody has been seizure-free. Falkenberg said that the medication “cocktail” Jody is on now seems to be working.
Her mother estimates that Jody Furrh has had more than 100 grand mal seizures in her lifetime, some lasting as long as two hours.
It’s probably not a stretch to infer that Justice – who became part of the family in September 2015 – also has helped.
As far as specifically training a dog to sound the alert about oncoming seizures, it can’t really be done, said Darla Templeton of the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas.
“Although many people have dogs that can sense when a seizure is about to happen, there is no scientific evidence that dogs can be trained to perform in this way,” she said.
“There is no way of knowing what kind of training is needed to develop these skills in dogs nor even whether it is possible,” she said. “We suggest that people be cautious about purchasing ‘seizure dogs,’ especially when large sums of money are involved.
To actually find a seizure dog the way Jody and her family did – that’s remarkable.
Not always obvious
Grand mal – or tonic-clonic – seizures represent the most recognizable type, Templeton said. Grand mal seizures are marked by a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Throughout her childhood, Jody has also had less obvious seizures, in which she appears to be aloof and staring into the distance.
Once at a public pool, Jody experienced such a seizure – not obvious to the casual observer – just before going into the water. An alert lifeguard noticed and went in the pool after her.
If Jody is about to have a seizure, Justice will begin to nudge her or place his paws on Jody’s lap. Eventually, Justice will bark if Jody is about to go down, Falkenberg said.
“He’s a great dog,” Jody said. “I knew I had more security when I got him. I knew he would help keep me safe.
“I was having seizures pretty much daily, and it was scary, because I wouldn’t know when they would happen. With Justice, I know that he will help me get out if I’m with other people and help me get away.”
A platform and a crown
After living through experiences with bullying, Jody said, she wanted to find a platform to help spread her message of epilepsy awareness.
She started entering beauty pageants and recently traveled to the Bahamas for a Today’s International Woman pageant. The organization, which prides itself on its inclusive practices, named Jody its “National Elegant Teen” for the U.S.
Jody said she plans to travel to New Orleans this coming summer for the organization’s 2017 pageant. For her, pageants offer an opportunity to talk about epilepsy.
“I want people to know that we can be like everybody else,” Jody said. “Sometimes, it just takes us a little more time. We’ll do stuff differently, but we’ll eventually get to where everyone else is.”
Jody is also a pageant titleholder with Ms. Abilities America, a nonprofit advocacy organization for people with disabilities who use service dogs.
37,500 children in Kansas have epilepsy
She was in Wichita recently, in part for a Salvation Army appearance.
“I like to do what I can when I can to change my world,” Jody said. “I like meeting all the people who also have platforms to help spread information about their causes.
“There are some really nice people – I’ve met a lot of friends.”
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the disorder is the fourth most common neurological problem, behind only migraines, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.
Though she has had some bumps in the road, Jody is thriving now, and Justice has been a big part of that.
“I love helping people,” Jody said. “It’s my hope that everyone will be more aware of epilepsy and learn how to treat service dogs and why they are important.”
Epilspsy by the numbers
3 million Americans diagnosed
22,500 adults in Kansas
37,500 children (18 or younger) in Kansas
1 in 26 will develop epilepsy in their lifetime
Source: Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas
