A tip for children to prevent nearsightedness

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock Pause

1:42 Wichita celebrates Christmas

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry watches so much film it's 'sickening'

3:42 Shockers use second half to beat Colorado State

0:12 Ertz leads K-State to win over TCU