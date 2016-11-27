7 health and fitness gift ideas

Fitness fanatics and exercise rookies alike will get a kick out of these goodies. And with 2017 fast approaching, now’s the time to give your friends and family a little pre-emptive nudge in the right direction, because “get in shape” has to be one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.
Flipbelt Zipper
Forget clunky fanny packs and impractical armbands. This easy-to-wear tubular belt made of stretchy fabric can hold your phone, keys, ID, cash and other stuff that comes in handy when you’re working out or on a run. Upgrade from the classic model to the zipper version, which features a wider pocket and extra security, so your belongings stay where they belong: on you, not on the trail. It’s available in multiple sizes; I recommend getting one size bigger than you think you need. $34.99 at flipbelt.com
Classpass
Get a relative in another city out of an exercise rut with ClassPass, which taps into a network of more than 8,000 fitness studios in 39 cities around the world, including Kansas City, Denver and Dallas, but not Wichita. Visits to various gyms are capped at a certain number, depending on the plan. It’s perfect for someone looking to dabble in a bunch of disciplines – a yoga or Zumba class here, weight-training and indoor cycling there – with the added change-of-scenery benefit that comes from working up a sweat at myriad places. It’s a nice perk for business travelers looking to stay fit on the road. A base plan of five classes ranges from $40 to $75, depending on the market. classpass.com/gifts
Fitbit Surge
This wearable fitness tracker is loaded with bells and whistles – most importantly, GPS tracking. It’s also tricked out with a wrist-based heart rate monitor, timer, stopwatch, smartwatch features like text and call notifications and a range of multisport modes to record running, hiking, biking performance and more. Even when battery-draining GPS is activated, the device’s longevity is pretty impressive, lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge. The Surge is comfortable to wear, but at a width of more than an inch, it’s a bit big – a feature I don’t mind when I’m on the track checking split times on the display face. But I could do without the hefty girth from a fashion standpoint. Vanity aside, I love it. $249.95 at fitbit.com
Apollo kayak
For city dwellers without a roof rack on their cars, kayaks aren’t the most practical toys. Their size makes them difficult to store and transport. But kayaks are a boatload of fun. The solution? Swedish company Point 65 makes modular kayaks that break apart into manageable segments. My husband and I have paddled on Wisconsin lakes and up and down the Chicago River on our sit-on-top tandem, a stable vessel made up of three segments that snap together to form one long kayak. You can leave the middle out for solo excursions. When it gets choppy, the boat can take on quite a bit of water. (We’ve learned to bring along a large plastic cup to bail it out.) If I had to do it over again, I’d probably get one of Point 65’s modular sit-in kayaks for added stability, but the sit-on-top Apollo works just fine for leisurely paddles. $799 at kayaks.point65.com
Million Mile Light
With the days getting shorter, it’s harder to see and be seen when running outdoors. That’s when this tiny-but-effective clip-on light comes in. Powered by motion, not batteries, the 1.5-ounce device emits a bright pulse of LED light with each stride. $19.99 at amazon.com
Rearviz Mirror
Anything that makes riding a bike less dangerous is a great gift – make that a potentially lifesaving one. This easily adjustable, arm-mounted mirror helps cyclists see cars and other bikers behind them without having to turn their heads and take their eyes off the road. The convex mirror allows for more peripheral vision, and the light, water-resistant armband makes for a comfortable fit. I like to wear mine close to the wrist, just above my sport watch. RearViz Sports ST-35 model, $34.95 at amazon.com
Schwinn Trixie
I’ve cycled thousands of miles, and while my grown-up legs are happily wed to my Trek road bike, I’ll always remember my first pair of wheels: a shiny red Schwinn. Getting comfortable in the saddle at a young age is important, so choose that first bike wisely. Schwinn SmartStart bikes – going by the names of Scorch, Trixie, Top Speed and Mist – are lightweight, sturdy machines designed for ages 5 to 10. The bikes’ smaller grips, narrower pedal positions and fast-start gearing system make them ideal machines to learn on, and they’re cute enough to be remembered one day as someone’s all-important first bike. The Trixie model, $119.99 at schwinnsmartstart.com
