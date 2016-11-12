How do you avoid a cesarean section delivery?

Many of my patients early in their pregnancy say, “My goal is to avoid a C-section.” I tell them my goal is a healthy mom and baby. Many times this is best accomplished with a vaginal delivery. There are things you can do as a pregnant mom to optimize your health and prepare for a great birth experience.
Aside from a previous C-section, some things can increase a person’s risk of needing surgery instead of a vaginal birth. Some women need a C-section due to an abnormality with the location of the placenta such as placenta previa (the placenta covers the cervix and there is a high risk of bleeding if they go into labor). Sometimes it is not recommended to have a vaginal delivery because the baby has a condition where a C-section is a safer delivery method. There are many occasions where a C-section is the preferred method of delivery to avoid unnecessary risks to mom, baby or both.
The most common reasons for C-section are abnormal labor (failure to progress during labor), abnormal fetal heart rate, abnormal presentation (not head-down), multiple babies and suspected large baby. Avoiding abnormal labor or failure to progress is not always possible, but there are factors that can decrease your risk. The best way to work toward a vaginal delivery is to start before conception.
Women who begin their pregnancy at a normal weight have lower rates of C-section. Women who begin a pregnancy obese are more likely to develop gestational diabetes, which is known to lead to larger babies (especially when not well controlled). If you are considering pregnancy and are overweight, consider pursuing weight loss prior to pregnancy to reduce your risk of complications. If you are overweight and pregnant, keep in mind that you can still make a difference in risk factors by optimizing activity and nutrition. The Institute of Medicine recommends that women who are normal weight gain up to 35 pounds in the pregnancy, but women who are overweight should aim to gain no more than 20 pounds.
The key to not gaining too much is not eating more than you need when you are pregnant. You only need roughly 300 calories more per day when pregnant than when you were not pregnant. Exercise is important for helping a woman stay in shape and prepare for the marathon that labor can be. I encourage women to try to get 30 minutes of moderate exercise (raises their heart rate and causes sweating) as many days of the week as possible. It also has been shown to improve body image and mood and decrease appetite.
Some causes for C-section are unavoidable. However, keeping your body in good shape, eating properly, and preparing for delivery by avoiding excess weight gain are all things you can do to reduce your risk. Talk to your doctor about your specific situation and recommendations he or she has for reducing your risk of pregnancy complications. And remember, the ultimate goal is not a specific experience, but a healthy mom and baby.
Melissa Hague, M.D., is an obstetrician and gynecologist with Heartland Women’s Group and the Women’s Sexual Wellness Clinic. For more information, call 316-858-7100 or visit www.heartlandwomensgroup.com.
