Health events

Support Group for Caregivers of Older Adults 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Prairie View West Wichita, 7570 W. 21st. St., Suite 1026-D. Free. Open to caregivers for older adults and offers education, mutual support, and problem solving with others who are dealing with similar caregiving situations. Come in the front entrance and ask for directions to the conference room. 316-729-6555
Caregiver Resource Event 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15, Alford Branch Library, 3447 S. Meridian. Panel discussion on how a caregiver can build and access a circle of support and other tips. Hosted by the Central Plains Area Agency on Aging. For more information on caregiver programs available in the community, call 855-200-2372.
Presence program: The Gift of Art 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. Free, but registration is required. Guests with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners are invited to an interactive program aimed at encouraging art appreciation and emotional well-being. 316-268-4921
