Chest pain? Your heart might be at stake

It’s a movie and TV trope we all know – in the heat of an argument or passion, a character gasps, clutches his or her chest and keels over. The audience immediately knows: It’s a heart attack.
But in reality, heart attacks and heart-related emergencies can look very different from that scenario. Recognizing one, and seeking treatment promptly, can sometimes mean the difference between life and death.
Is it a twinge, or something more?
Even though chest pain can be scary, it’s important to know there are many reasons for chest pain, some not related to the heart.
Chest pains that aren’t typical of heart attacks include incidences when:
▪ Your pain is in a precise location, and you can identify it easily.
▪ The pain is related to moving or pressing a specific part of the chest wall, neck or shoulder muscles.
▪ The pain only lasts a few seconds and is sharp in nature.
If you experience any of those symptoms, call your doctor especially if they persist or become worse with time. Chest pain is a serious condition and cardiac pain can present in an atypical manner.
On the other hand, signs that you should go to the emergency room immediately include:
▪ Chest discomfort that feels like pressure, fullness or a squeezing pain in the center or left side of your chest. It lasts for more than a few minutes, or it goes away and comes back
▪ Pain and discomfort that extends beyond your chest to other parts of your upper body, such as one or both arms, back, neck, stomach and jaw
▪ Unexplained shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort
▪ Any of the symptoms listed above that are accompanied by a cold sweat, dizziness or lightheadedness
Women, especially, need to be sensitive to the signs of a heart attack. For women, key symptoms can include back pain, nausea, indigestion, cold sweats, lightheadedness and arm discomfort.
If you’re experiencing these symptoms, take one aspirin (unless you have an allergy or intolerance) and go immediately to the nearest emergency room.
What should you expect from the ER?
To help the ER team best treat you, remember to bring:
▪ Any prescription or over-the-counter medication. (Be sure to tell the doctor if you take medicine for erectile dysfunction.)
▪ Insurance card
▪ Photo ID
▪ Cash or credit cards
▪ Cellphone and charger
Once you’re in the ER, a team of doctors, nurses and patient care attendants will work quickly to diagnose and treat you. You can expect a:
▪ Physical exam
▪ Intravenous (IV) fluids
▪ Electrocardiogram (ECG) and electrocardiographic monitoring to screen for abnormal heart rhythms, called arrhythmias, or to diagnose the heart attack
▪ Blood tests
▪ Medications, such as nitroglycerin, aspirin and clot-busting drugs
▪ Oxygen
▪ Cardiac catheterization, which opens blocked arteries by inserting a flexible tube into the heart through the wrist or groin
If you think you’re experiencing a heart attack, don’t delay treatment. Call 911 or have someone drive you to the emergency room immediately.
Francie Ekengren, M.D., is chief medical officer of Wesley Healthcare.
