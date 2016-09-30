How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

This little guy sings "You Are My Sunshine" at Children's Mercy Hospital even after numerous heart surgeries. "Through all the numerous needle pokes and prods, his parents say, "he is still singing! Melts our hearts and makes us smile."
Aleksander Sternfeld-Dunn, a music professor at Wichita State, says teaching students about being creative can translate to any trade. For example, a business major can learn about risk taking by trying different creative endeavors. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichtia Eagle)
Robin Ikeda, deputy director of the CDC's Office of Noncommunicable Diseases, Injury and Environmental Health, talks about how to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed. (Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
BJ Engram, who is 2 1/2 years old and lives in Wichita, received a heart transplant at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City when he was 18 months old. On Saturday, he celebrates his first anniversary of being healthy after his transplant.
Jason Jester donated his kidney to his friend Jane Stout and says that it was just as much a gift to him as it was to her. He felt like it was something he needed to do for his sobriety. (video by Jaime Green)
Sedgwick County is the only EMS team in Kansas designated by the state to transport a patient suspected of having a highly contagious disease, such as Ebola. (Video by Gabriella Dunn. Published Feb. 24, 2016)