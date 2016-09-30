How does tuberculosis (TB) spread?

Animated video demonstrating the transmission and pathogenesis of tuberculosis (TB). (Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Health & Fitness

How to stay cool in extreme heat

Robin Ikeda, deputy director of the CDC's Office of Noncommunicable Diseases, Injury and Environmental Health, talks about how to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by staying cool, hydrated and informed. (Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

