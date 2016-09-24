Racing for the cure not all about the running

Breast cancer being a serious matter, Dona Dill of Wichita dressed herself on Saturday in a pink cape, pink billed cap, pink tutu and a long, feathery, multicolored boa draped around her neck.
Saturday marked Dill’s first attendance ever of a Komen Wichita Race for the Cure event. She feels weak at times from chemotherapy sessions done every three weeks. She lost all her hair early this month, four days after she paid $25 to do a pre-emptive strike to remove most of her hair.
So when the 5-kilometer race began Saturday alongside the Wichita Boathouse, Dona Dill, Wichita-born and raised, hung behind hundreds of runners ahead and took off as last of the last.
But she laughed easily before her race, leaning against the outside rail of the Boathouse to watch runners gather.
Pain and the fear she felt when first diagnosed with cancer receded on Saturday, she said. “I think now that you survive as long as you are willing to fight.”
People at this event put you in that frame of mind, she said.
For runners, and for cancer victims like Dill, Sherry Morley of Winfield and Peggy Johnson of Wichita, there is much at stake with this annual event and the money raised from it.
About 2,000 women in Kansas are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, said Johnson, who organized the event’s survivors breakfast in the Boathouse this year. Four hundred Kansas women will die each year from the disease. Ten to 20 men in Kansas are diagnosed with breast cancer, she said; nationally, 400 men die every year, she said.
But Saturday prioritized fun, not only fundraising. Many in the 5K race did no running but walked with loved ones. Some pushed babies in strollers; some walked with four-footed companions with tongues lolling out.
Dill earned that pink cape; she raised $100 to donate to the cause. The event will have raised about $275,000 from registration fees and donors by Saturday night; they will keep raising money and expect this year’s effort to collect $300,000 by October, said Kirsten Bruce, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Kansas.
The difficult truth
Breast cancer terrifies victims.
Morley was working the front end of the Dillons store in Winfield last year when her doctor called with bad news.
Morley had done her first mammogram shortly before this, and the doctor had done a biopsy on tissue that looked concerning.
“My boss wondered why I was talking on my private cellphone while at work,” Morley said.
The doctor had to tell her twice in that call that the biopsy had revealed cancer in her right breast; the cancer word at first failed to register in Morley’s mind. By then, her manager was standing over her shoulder – and watched her write down the diagnosis on a piece of paper.
“And then my manager comforted me,” Morley said. Moments later, in the floral department, “I lost it,” she said. “I broke down.”
She has three daughters, she said. She had to tell them. They have supported her since, through surgery, through reconstructive surgery and recovery.
She almost didn’t come to the races on Saturday; cancer is a private matter, often confronted alone.
“When I did arrive this morning, in the parking lot, I was feeling pretty tough, and all of a sudden, I had tears in my eyes.”
But she sat down in the Boathouse not long after, content to be there with no plans to run.
Running wasn’t what drew her here.
“I’ve met wonderful people here,” she said. “I’ve made friends. It’s nice to hear their stories about how they make it through. It helps me along and teaches me I can do this.”
A little help from friends
Dill brought two supportive friends with her on Saturday, Karen Hauschild and Lee Jarrell, both of whom have cut their own hair to donate it to cancer victims.
Another supportive friend at work at the Coleman Company, Tammy Shorb, had insisted Dill wear the boa to the races on Saturday after Dill found the boa on sale for $1.99 at a local second-hand store.
This was her first time at a Komen Wichita Race for the Cure event.
She liked it.
“It’s about being around other happy people.”
