Here’s how to score free Chick-fil-A during the month of January

Every Tuesday during the month of January — starting today — you can get free breakfast from participating Chick-fil-A locations in the Wichita area.
The offer is valid from 6 to 10 a.m. during all five of the Tuesdays in January at two Chick-fil-A locations in Wichita: 7990 E. Central and 10515 W. 21st St.
The offer is also valid at Derby’s Chick-fil-A, 1818 Rock, and Hutchinson’s Chick-fil-A, 1809 E. 17th St.
The free breakfast item varies by date.
Never miss a local story.
A free Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit is available on Jan. 2, 16 and 30. A free 3-piece Chick-n-Minis is available Jan. 9 and 23.
Only one free item is available per customer, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offers, according to a Chick-fil-A Facebook post.
The offer is valid while supplies last.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments