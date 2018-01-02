Various Chick-fil-A locations in the Wichita area are offering free breakfast on every Tuesday during January.
Various Chick-fil-A locations in the Wichita area are offering free breakfast on every Tuesday during January. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
Various Chick-fil-A locations in the Wichita area are offering free breakfast on every Tuesday during January. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Food & Drink

Here’s how to score free Chick-fil-A during the month of January

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 02, 2018 09:01 AM

Every Tuesday during the month of January — starting today — you can get free breakfast from participating Chick-fil-A locations in the Wichita area.

The offer is valid from 6 to 10 a.m. during all five of the Tuesdays in January at two Chick-fil-A locations in Wichita: 7990 E. Central and 10515 W. 21st St.

The offer is also valid at Derby’s Chick-fil-A, 1818 Rock, and Hutchinson’s Chick-fil-A, 1809 E. 17th St.

The free breakfast item varies by date.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A free Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit is available on Jan. 2, 16 and 30. A free 3-piece Chick-n-Minis is available Jan. 9 and 23.

Only one free item is available per customer, and the deal cannot be combined with any other offers, according to a Chick-fil-A Facebook post.

The offer is valid while supplies last.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas-made milo vodka

    Tim Kyle is making vodka out of milo, which some of his fans describe as “awesome water.” His “Ornery Brother” brand is clear, smooth, slightly sweet with a burning kick and a hint of anise in the aftertaste. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Kansas-made milo vodka

Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka
Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year
Inside Wichita: 'It’s nuts in here!' 1:40

Inside Wichita: 'It’s nuts in here!'

View More Video