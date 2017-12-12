Here’s why those Christmas cookies could cost more this year.

More Videos 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Pause 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:34 Drone view of proposed development on river 0:34 Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 2:11 Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year With prices as high as $20 for an 8 ounce bottle in Wichita, cookie baking with pure vanilla will cost you more if you don’t already have vanilla in your cupboard. (Video by Candi Bolden) With prices as high as $20 for an 8 ounce bottle in Wichita, cookie baking with pure vanilla will cost you more if you don’t already have vanilla in your cupboard. (Video by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

