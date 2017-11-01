This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company’s 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle. This latest holiday cup is mostly white, for customers to color in themselves.
This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company’s 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle. This latest holiday cup is mostly white, for customers to color in themselves. Joshua Trujillo Associated Press
Food & Drink

You are the artist of this year’s Starbucks ‘red cups’

By Kaitlyn Alanis

November 01, 2017 10:58 AM

Ah, the Starbucks holiday cups have had quite the evolution over the years.

From 1997 to 2017, the traditionally-themed “red cups” have evolved from a red cup featuring holiday designs like ornaments and snowmen, to solid red cups, and then to last year’s red cups with submitted designs from Starbucks fanatics.

And it is no question that the cups have been quite the source of coffee-cup controversy.

But this year – starting Wednesday, Nov. 1 – you can determine the colors of your holiday cup. Because when you get it, it will be mostly white, black and ready for you to color.

And you are not limited to red or green.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks in a release. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

The color-in coffee cup features a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee along with ribbons, presents, snowflakes and a Christmas tree.

You can fill your holiday cup with holiday-themed drinks including the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

