Feeling ‘hangry’? Snickers is releasing three new flavors

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 11:52 AM

Snickers knows you’re not yourself when you’re hungry.

You might get a little irritable. Or a bit wimpy. And maybe even a little indecisive.

Snickers recognizes its traditional candy bar with peanuts, caramel and milk chocolate goodness might not be enough to settle your hunger-related symptoms.

And they have a chocolatey cure. Snickers is releasing three brand-new flavors, which will join the “Hunger Bar” campaign.

“Snickers knows that when you’re hungry, you lose your flavor and turn into your less desirable self,” said Snickers’ senior brand manager Michael Italia in a release. “Our new flavors paired with hunger symptoms provide an extended dimension to show how Snickers ultimately satisfies when hunger strikes.”

The three flavors that are working to soothe your hunger symptoms?

Espresso, for when you’re irritable. Fiery, for when you’re wimpy. Salty and sweet, for when you’re feeling indecisive.

The flavors will have everything that is in the traditional bar, but will also be infused with a flavored nougat – espresso, hot pepper or salted caramel-flavor.

But your irritable, wimpy, indecisive self is going to have to wait.

The limited-edition bars will not make their ways to local stores until June 2018.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

