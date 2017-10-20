Starbucks baristas hint at Zombie Frappuccino on social media

Just in time for Halloween, Starbucks may be releasing a limited-edition Zombie Frappuccino, and coffee lovers can eat their brains out hunting for this freaky, frozen drink.
According to baristas on social media, coffee lovers who just didn’t get enough sugar with the Unicorn Frappuccino can soon try the haunted, Halloween-themed beverage starting Oct. 26, and only through Oct. 31.
The freaky flavor is rumored on Day of the Human to include “green caramel apple powder” and “pink powder” in its “Creme Frappuccino syrup base.” If this is real, it will be topped with pink whipped cream – the brains, of course.
THERE’S A NEW ZOMBIE FRAPPUCINO COMING SOON AND I’M NOT READY pic.twitter.com/86wvzkLSev— Brandon® (@BrandonEazyy) October 11, 2017
Starbucks has not officially confirmed the Zombie Frappuccino so good that “you’ll lose your mind,” but other baristas have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the creepy creme-based drink.
We are getting a new Halloween frappuccino at work #zombiefrappuccino and I'm scared because it's colorful like the #unicornfrappuccino— Anthony Figueroa (@Anevfi0089) October 12, 2017
we are getting a zombie frappuccino and i’m getting PTSD from the unicorn frappuccino #BaristaProblems— noelle (@edsugarcookie) October 17, 2017
The Zombie Frappuccino will simply be the end of me. #baristaproblems— Keesha (@keeeshafb) October 11, 2017
