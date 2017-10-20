This Zombie Frappuccino is rumored to be sold at Starbucks stores starting Oct. 26.
This Zombie Frappuccino is rumored to be sold at Starbucks stores starting Oct. 26. Twitter Screen capture
This Zombie Frappuccino is rumored to be sold at Starbucks stores starting Oct. 26. Twitter Screen capture

Food & Drink

Starbucks baristas hint at Zombie Frappuccino on social media

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 20, 2017 4:03 PM

Just in time for Halloween, Starbucks may be releasing a limited-edition Zombie Frappuccino, and coffee lovers can eat their brains out hunting for this freaky, frozen drink.

According to baristas on social media, coffee lovers who just didn’t get enough sugar with the Unicorn Frappuccino can soon try the haunted, Halloween-themed beverage starting Oct. 26, and only through Oct. 31.

The freaky flavor is rumored on Day of the Human to include “green caramel apple powder” and “pink powder” in its “Creme Frappuccino syrup base.” If this is real, it will be topped with pink whipped cream – the brains, of course.

Starbucks has not officially confirmed the Zombie Frappuccino so good that “you’ll lose your mind,” but other baristas have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share the creepy creme-based drink.

 

New chalk sign for work!! #starbucks #mundymillstarbucks #tobeapartner #chalkart #zombiefrappuccino

A post shared by Hannah Murrow (@technobookworm) on

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to pick the perfect watermelon

    Dave Sands, produce manager of the Community Food Co-op in downtown Bellingham, Wash., shows what to look for in a watermelon.

How to pick the perfect watermelon

How to pick the perfect watermelon 1:21

How to pick the perfect watermelon
How to make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

How to make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning
Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience 2:01

Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience

View More Video