Mac and cheese lovers wonder: What is this?

You just never know what you’re going to get when you go to a potluck.
But when someone says they brought macaroni and cheese, you could probably assume you are going to get some cheesy, buttery goodness.
That is no longer the case.
Twitter user Jan Levinson had an office potluck on Thursday, Oct. 19, and one of her co-workers brought the childhood favorite.
She should not have gotten too excited.
These are noodles. With shredded cheese. And the cheese wasn’t melted.
Look at the macaroni & cheese my coworker brought to our potluck today. Bruh. pic.twitter.com/TJ494IFjy5— Jan Levinson (@coolstoryjanis) October 19, 2017
“I'm so offended,” Levinson tweeted. “She literally poured cooked macaroni into a pot & put shredded cheese on top with not an ounce of seasoning.”
The tweet, which has since received 11,000 retweets and 36,000 likes, sparked a rage in mac & cheese lovers everywhere.
I would go home. This Mac n Cheese creates an unsafe work environment. https://t.co/7ROnWdfUPK— Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) October 19, 2017
Some even thought the co-worker should be fired.
Tell Brenda she needs to report to HR for her exit interview.— Melisandre Medici (@_MelisandreM) October 19, 2017
If you want to stay on your co-workers good side, this is the macaroni and cheese they expect.
That's not mac & cheese. THIS is mac & cheese. pic.twitter.com/jgOaxzUSKV— The Observant Nubian (@ICanSEEYallTho) October 19, 2017
