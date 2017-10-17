Lemon Dill Chicken Thighs yet another simple and tasty crockpot dish

I’m digging right into this "Crocktober" theme, and I’ve had some fun researching crockpot recipes. Oh, the things you can make in your crockpot – brownies, cinnamon rolls and even bread. While all of these are delicious, they don’t feed your family dinner. And I’m most concerned about the center of the plate. Get your fork and knife ready for this week’s Lemon Dill Chicken Thighs. Actually, you won’t even need a knife, unless you’re trying to be proper.
Are you experiencing the craze that is October? A gal at Whole Foods told me that the first week in October has more birthdays than any other part of the year. (Wonder why? New Year’s Eve is apparently 40 weeks before.) If you’re like me, you’ve been celebrating all month long. How else would we want to usher in this lovely season?
This week’s recipe is simple and easy enough to make for a weeknight meal and also delicious enough to serve to friends coming for dinner. I’d accompany it with some roasted vegetables – whatever combo you enjoy – and some Parmesan risotto. These cooler temps have me craving carbs.
Last weekend was filled with so many incredible food event opportunities, one could have spent the entire weekend eating his or her way through all of them. I didn’t make it to Orie’s Garlic Fest, but I won’t miss it next year. I love garlic so much that I’ve been known to eat almost whole heads when they’re roasted. It’s good for the immune system, but I eat it for its incredible flavor. I hope everyone who attended St. George’s Lebanese Dinner enjoyed it. If you dined in on Sunday, I arranged the kibba on your plate. If you’re a Facebooker, there’s even proof of me in a hairnet. To get older means throwing caution to the wind and not caring about being photographed in a hairnet.
Back to the Lemon Dill Chicken Thighs – these are a fall and winter staple at our home. I happen to be a very enthusiastic dark meat chicken eater, while Randy falls into the white meat category. It makes for a blissful chicken eating experience – nobody fights over the chicken pieces. I love that dark meat pieces are more economical, although that’s not why I buy them. I love the higher fat content, the richer flavor and maybe even the size of thighs and legs. They’re easier to handle than a huge chicken breast. For the most part, I purchase chicken on the bone – cooking it bone-in provides such better flavor. Happy Crocktober, readers – until next week.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Lemon Dill Chicken Thighs
6-8 chicken thighs, bone-in with skin
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons Simply Organic brand Dash O’ Dill seasoning
2 teaspoons kosher salt
3 – 4 tablespoons butter, cut into ½ tablespoon pieces
Water to cover ½ inch of the bottom of the crock
Arrange chicken thighs single-layered in the bottom of the crock with the meat side facing up. Add water to the crock first, and then add lemon juice all over the chicken. Finish with Dash O’Dill seasoning, kosher salt and butter pat on each thigh. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours.
Comments