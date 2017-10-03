A simple recipe for a Kansas fall favorite: bierocks

On Sunday, we published a story about bierocks, extolling their place as the official food of fall in Kansas. The little meat pies are a treat in restaurants all over the state, but you can also make them at home.

We intended to include a recipe for simple bierocks with the story, but it was inadvertently left out of Sunday’s print edition. And many, many people are asking me for it, meaning a whole lot of bierock cooking is about to commence in Wichita.

Here’s the recipe again, for good measure.