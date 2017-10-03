Bierocks are the top seller on the Let’m Eat Brats German food truck.
A simple recipe for a Kansas fall favorite: bierocks

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

October 03, 2017 9:41 AM

On Sunday, we published a story about bierocks, extolling their place as the official food of fall in Kansas. The little meat pies are a treat in restaurants all over the state, but you can also make them at home.

We intended to include a recipe for simple bierocks with the story, but it was inadvertently left out of Sunday’s print edition. And many, many people are asking me for it, meaning a whole lot of bierock cooking is about to commence in Wichita.

Here’s the recipe again, for good measure.

Easy Bierocks

1 pkg. (24-count) frozen yeast rolls

2 medium onions, chopped

21/2 to 3 lbs. ground beef

3/4 head cabbage, chopped

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Shredded sharp cheddar (optional)

Spicy brown mustard

Set rolls out to rise per package instructions. Brown onion and ground beef together. Drain. Return to skillet and add cabbage. Cook until cabbage is wilted and soft, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with garlic powder, salt and pepper.

When rolls have risen, roll each one out individually to about a six-inch diameter. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture in the center. Top with cheese. Pinch closed and place pinched side down on a greased cookie sheet. Bake until the bierocks begin to brown on top - about 20 minutes.

Serve with a side of spicy brown mustard for dipping.

Denise Neil

