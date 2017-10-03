Pan-bang cookies rippling across social media

A new homemade cookie trend is beginning to ripple across the internet with its rippled, baking technique – the pan-bang.
It creates a cookie ringed like a tree trunk, as wide as a salad plate and as flat as a founder, the New York Times reported. The chocolate swirls from the center out to the edges, and when done, you’ll have several crisp ridges and soft centers.
“It’s all in the pan-bang,” Sarah Kieffer, recipe author and writer of “The Vanilla Bean Baking Book,” told the New York Times. Kieffer posts many photos of her pan-bang cookies on Instagram, and they usually receive over 2,000 likes.
After the cookies begin to rise in the oven, Kieffer bangs the cookie sheet on the oven rack, or she pulls out the cookie sheet and bangs it on top of the stove. The middle of the cookie collapses, pushing more barely baked dough toward the edge of the cookie. She then repeats the process throughout the baking period.
The result, she said, is a cookie with both soft and crunchy textures.
“I can’t imagine a better chocolate chip cookie,” Kieffer said. “But you never know what someone else will think of.”
Kieffer told the Times she is not sure how the idea for a pan-bang cookie came to her, but as a trained baker, she developed a recipe that maximizes the ripples: make the cookies large, chill the dough balls before baking and use chocolate chunks instead of chips.
Kaitlyn Alanis
