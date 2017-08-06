Free summer treats available on National Root Beer Float Day

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is the option for a free root beer float on Sunday.
According to the trusty National Day Calendar, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day.
#RootBeerFloatDay has arrived! Stop by your local A&W today for a free small Root Beer Float with any purchase and donate to @DAVHQ. pic.twitter.com/TrCcYFk7aZ— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) August 6, 2017
The day celebrates a treat, according to root beer float lore (and a post on the National Day Calendar’s website), that got its start in a Colorado mining camp way back in 1893.
For those that want to partake, A&W Restaurants, including those in Wichita, are offering a free small root beer float with any purchase all day.
As part of the giveaway, A&W is also encouraging donations to the Disabled American Veterans organization.
