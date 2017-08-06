A&W sign in east Wichita near Kellogg and Rock.
A&W sign in east Wichita near Kellogg and Rock. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle
A&W sign in east Wichita near Kellogg and Rock. Bryan Horwath The Wichita Eagle

Food & Drink

Free summer treats available on National Root Beer Float Day

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 06, 2017 11:53 AM

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is the option for a free root beer float on Sunday.

According to the trusty National Day Calendar, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day.

The day celebrates a treat, according to root beer float lore (and a post on the National Day Calendar’s website), that got its start in a Colorado mining camp way back in 1893.

For those that want to partake, A&W Restaurants, including those in Wichita, are offering a free small root beer float with any purchase all day.

As part of the giveaway, A&W is also encouraging donations to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to pick the perfect watermelon

How to pick the perfect watermelon 1:21

How to pick the perfect watermelon
How to make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning 2:17

How to make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning
Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience 2:01

Local blackberry farm offers unique dinner experience

View More Video