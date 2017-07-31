Want juicy grilled shrimp? Here’s how to make it

We’ve all had tough, chewy and dry shrimp off the grill. And that’s too bad. Because shrimp is one of the easiest and quickest foods to grill.
Grilling shrimp, to borrow the phrase, really is as simple as tossing it “on the barbie.”
For grilling success, it’s a good idea to have a few tips for preparing the shrimp and a few techniques. One technique is to double skewer shrimp so it’s easy to grill lots of shrimp at once as well as make it easier to turn. (See the recipe video at freep.com.)
Today’s recipe for grilled shrimp benefits from brief marinating and brining to ensure that it’s flavorful, and so it doesn’t dry.
One key tip with shrimp on the grill is to use big shrimp. The larger the shrimp, the easier to grill and less chance of overcooking. Shrimp size is measured by how many you get per pound. And so, the smaller number of shrimp you get per pound means the bigger the shrimp. A good standard size count for grilling is 21 count per pound. This size shrimp is easy to skewer or, if you like, grill individually.
Most grocery stores, and of course, seafood markets, have many options for shrimp from size to fresh or frozen. One thing about having frozen shrimp on hand means you have a dinner option or appetizer option in no time. Because shrimp is so small it takes little time to defrost.
Some people are squeamish about deveining shrimp. One option available is buying shrimp that is already deveined and partially peeled. Sometimes these are called EZ peel because they are split along the back and the dark vein is removed. Having them partially peeled makes them ideal for grilling shrimp in their shells.
With most shrimp recipes, whether you grill, broil or bake, it’s a good option to brine the shrimp first. It sounds silly because shrimp come from salt water, but a soaking in a salt water brine and sometimes hit with sugar adds moisture to the shrimp. This moisture prevents the shrimp from drying out. Soak one pound of shell-on shrimp in 8 cups of water mixed with 1/3 cup kosher salt and 1/3 cup sugar. Or you can use all salt. Brine about 3 hours, drain and rinse well with cold water.
When ready to grill shrimp, preheat grill to medium-high. Make sure the grates are clean. Once the grill is hot, oil the grates well so the shrimp doesn’t stick.
Depending on the size, shrimp take just about 3 minutes per side to grill, so watch them carefully. Grill the shrimp over direct heat. While grilling you can brush them with marinade or sauce to keep them from drying out. But keep in mind, if grilling with shells on, not much of that sauce will remain with the shrimp.
ZESTY GARLIC SHRIMP
Serves: 4 appetizer servings / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 40 minutes (plus 1 hour marinating)
We doubled up on the marinade ingredients in order to serve some on the side once shrimp are grilled.
SHRIMP
15 to 20 jumbo shrimp (about 1 1/4 pounds)
FOR THE MARINADE:
1/2 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or to taste
FOR GRILLING
Oil for grates
1 tablespoon panko bread crumbs
To prepare shrimp: Using scissors, cut along the back to loosen shells and devein. Set aside.
For the marinade: In a medium bowl whisk together the marinade ingredients. Remove about half of the marinade to a separate bowl to serve as a sauce.
Place the shrimp in a plastic bag or bowl and pour marinade over shrimp. Press the air out of the bag and seal tightly. Turn the bag to distribute the marinade or toss shrimp in bowl to coat with marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Preheat the grill for direct medium heat.
Remove the shrimp from the bag and discard the marinade. Thread the shrimp onto skewers, either one per skewer as an hors d’oeuvre. To serve as a main dish, thread 2 to 3 shrimp per skewer. Sprinkle the bread crumbs evenly over the shrimp. Grill over direct heat until just opaque in the center and firm to the touch, 4 to 6 minutes, turning the skewers once halfway through grilling time. Serve warm with reserved sauce on the side.
Adapted from “Weber’s Greatest Hits” by Jamie Purviance (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $24.99.)
BUTTERY SPICED PEEL-AND-EAT SHRIMP
Serves: 4 / Preparation time: 30 minutes / Total time: 1 hour
This is serious finger-licking food. Justin Chapple spreads a little bit of jalapeño butter into the shell, then he grills the shrimp until they’re deliciously buttery and spicy.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded and minced
1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 1/2pounds shell-on large shrimp
Chopped cilantro and lime wedges, for serving
In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the jalapeño, lime zest, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper.
If the shrimp are not pre-cut, using scissors, cut along the back of each shrimp and scrape out the vein. Gently open the shell without breaking it off and, using a thin offset spatula or knife, spread some of the butter on both sides of each shrimp. Transfer the shrimp to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Season the shrimp lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over direct heat, turning, until lightly charred and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.
To make ahead, the uncooked prepared shrimp can be refrigerated overnight.
From Food and Wine magazine, June 2017.
