Salmon, blackberries, whiskey sours: The flavors of summer

I can’t quite figure out why the summer weeks fly by so quickly, especially since the days are longer. Maybe we all pack more in because it’s warm outside and light so much later into the evening. Whatever the reason, dinner time often sneaks up on me and I’m searching for something quick that’s satisfying and doesn’t look like I only took a few minutes to prep it. We all know that’s the sign of a good cook, right? Take simple ingredients and make them look and taste fancy.
I confessed to all of you last week about my over-stuffed freezer. Well, I’m still chiseling away at that. I have a big bag of wild-caught salmon filets in there, and I’m working my way through them. My Randy isn’t over the moon when I serve him salmon, but he also is quite gracious and eats it even though he’d much have a rib eye. But then again, who would choose salmon over a rib eye? Nobody I know. I find the taste of salmon to be one people either crave or despise. If you happen to fall into the latter category, I urge you to try this really simple recipe. I’ve converted a couple of people into salmon eaters with this one.
Saturday morning, Randy and I went blackberry picking at Elderslie Farm. What a magical little place they have there. Katharine Elder and her husband, George run an incredible operation setup for blackberry picking plus picturesque breakfasts of coffee, fresh blackberry scones and other beautiful options. You can pet the goats that they milk to make their goat cheese, pick berries and enjoy a little slice of heaven with the delightful surroundings. You’ll see people of all ages, from babies being carried to elderly people, out to pick berries. I love any activity that can draw people of all ages. Katharine shared that their picking season is coming to an end soon, so if you’re still interested, make a reservation online on their website, berry.eldersliefarm.com. Or if you’re not up to picking your own, you can purchase them already picked. Either way, you’ll enjoy the fruits of the Elders’ labor. What a sweet treat it is, indeed.
I plan to make some mini pies with my two quarts of blackberries. Although I might be baking from sun up to sun down one of these summer days soon, it’ll be worth it in the end. I can share some beautiful little pies and proudly say I picked the berries inside. I’ve had some interest in cooking classes ongoing, so I think I might have a summer pie class soon, too. I absolutely love teaching people to make pies because it’s a lost art and it’s something most people learn from their grandmas.
A week or so ago, we called some friends to see if they were up for a last-minute, let’s-grab-some-dinner downtown. These said friends ended up inviting us over for pre-dinner cocktails – whiskey sours. Not just any whiskey sours, but special ones. Our friend, David, agreed to share his recipe, so I’m sharing the wealth. Be sure to splurge on the Luxardo cherries, if you can. You can find them on Amazon. They make the cocktail. Gather your ingredients and toast to a mouth-watering cocktail that will leave you wanting more.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Grilled Salmon with Apricot Mustard Glaze
2 tablespoon butter
2 shallot, finely minced
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
½ cup white wine
½ cup apricot jam
½ cup spicy whole grain mustard
Kosher salt
7- 8 salmon filets with skin
Kosher salt
Preheat oven or grill on medium-high/to 400 degrees.
Heat butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat until melted. Add shallot and garlic, sprinkle with salt and sweat the shallot over medium-low heat until soft and tender, about 5 minutes.
Add white wine and cook until most of the wine has evaporated. Add apricot jam and mustard and stir well until combined. As the jam starts to melt, continue to stir and cook for 3 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and set aside to cool.
Season salmon filets (with skin side down) with salt and half of the apricot glaze. Set remaining glaze aside.
Bake or grill salmon for 12 – 15 minutes, depending on what doneness you prefer. A couple minutes before it’s finished cooking, add the additional glaze on top of the salmon.
David’s Whiskey Sour
2 ounces whiskey
½ ounce simple syrup
Juice from ½ lemon
Luxardo cherry with some juice
Couple shakes of orange or citrus bitters
Build this cocktail over ice cubes and enjoy.
