Grilling season is here; slow down and enjoy it

Grilling season seems to be officially here, with warming temperatures and the anticipation of all the parties on the patio we’ll host over the coming months.
I love grilling season for so many reasons: My husband seems to take charge of it most of the time. It keeps the kitchen from getting hot. There’s less mess to clean up. And it’s enjoyable to sit on the patio and listen to our fountain with a splash of wine as the food cooks on the grill.
More time outside just seems to be good for the soul after months of being in the house so much. Grilling season makes for easy dinner planning, too – just pick a protein, marinate or season it with a rub, and throw it on the grill. Add a veggie, either on the grill, roasted or steamed, and a nice salad, and dinner’s done. It’s very simple, gratifying and healthy.
If you’re into gardening, growing the herbs in this week’s Beef Sirloin with Herbs recipe is enjoyable as well. Although the super-cold snap a week before Christmas took out my huge rosemary patch, it’s no problem to start over and hopefully get years and years of savory use out of it again.
I had a friend at church this week ask specifically for a meat recipe in this week’s column, so I dug through my old cooking class handouts and found a simple one to share. It’s from Alice Waters’ “The Art of Simple Food,” a lovely cookbook that really teaches the foundation of cooking, how to stock your pantry, what tools you need, how to plan menus, etc. I love a cookbook that really teaches the reader and doesn’t just list a bunch of recipes. This cookbook can be devoured by beginner cooks all the way up to seasoned cooks because it’s well-rounded, which one would expect from Waters. After all, she is considered one of the founders of the slow-food movement that began in the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1970s and has since spread across the world.
In case you don’t know what “slow food” means, it means eating ingredients that are fresh and unprocessed and actually enjoying and savoring meals. Sounds like a perfect way to live. And although a lot of people’s lives and hectic schedules can’t accommodate that approach for every meal, how about we all try for dinner time? Hopefully the majority of your day’s stress is over by that time of day and you, too, can slow down, prepare a meal and gather around the table with your family to savor.
I think most of my best memories have been made at the table, which is why I continue to cook for my family and friends. We purchased a new dining room table last week, and I got somewhat sentimental about the “old” table, even though I don’t like it and it doesn’t really fit all that well in our house. I talked with my mom about the countless family meals we’ve enjoyed around that table and the memories created. Call me a sap, but I guess it’s time to start creating new memories around the new table.
BEEF SIRLOIN WITH HERBS
1 20-ounce sirloin steak, 1 1/2 inches thick
3 tablespoons mixed chopped herbs (rosemary, thyme, oregano or marjoram)
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
Mix dry ingredients together to make a rub. Evenly coat the steak and drizzle with olive oil. Let the steak sit for one hour at room temperature.
Prepare the grill or a cast iron skillet on high heat. Lightly oil meat if you’re grilling or the skillet if not grilling. Put the steak on and cook for six to eight minutes on the first side. Turn the steak over and repeat. Check for doneness after eight to 10 minutes on the second side. To cook steak medium rare, it takes 14 to 18 minutes. Remove steak from heat and let rest on a cutting board for five minutes before slicing.
“The Art of Simple Food” by Alice Waters
CAULIFLOWER SALAD WITH OLIVES AND CAPERS
1 medium cauliflower head
Juice of 1 lemon (more if desired)
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and chopped
Trim the leaves and core from cauliflower. Break or cut into bite-sized florets. Steam until just done in salted boiling water. Drain and let cool.
Stir lemon, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Then whisk in olive oil. Add the cauliflower and toss with the dressing. Add salt and lemon as needed.
Then add olives, parsley and capers. Toss gently and serve.
“The Art of Simple Food” by Alice Waters
