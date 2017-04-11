Now’s the time to enjoy spring vegetables

Spring might be my second favorite time of year: The beautiful produce we haven’t seen in a while, the daffodils and crocus blooming and the promise of a new season to enjoy.
My all-time favorite spring vegetable is the artichoke. I remember eating one for the first time at my friend’s house as a young girl. I’d never even seen one. My friend, Paige, lived behind me growing up and her mom steamed them for us for dinner, serving it with melted herb butter. I was instantly hooked on this fun, peculiar vegetable that you ate one leaf at a time dipped in flavored butter. Scraping the meat off of the leaves with my teeth was just plain fun.
Now, enjoying a steamed artichoke is still among my favorite eating experiences. Once the leaves get smaller and more meaty, a big pinch to pull off the remaining, much more translucent leaves is necessary. Then I dip the leaves in a cone shape into the butter, carefully eating the meaty part off but trying to avoid the pokey tops of those leaves. After that, with a spoon, I dig out the “choke” – the spiny pieces that cover the diameter of the heart. Then the magic of artichoke eating begins: the delicious, succulent meaty heart, drenched in butter.
If you’ve never eaten an artichoke, I highly recommend trying one. They are very simple to prepare. Simply cut off part of the heart (bottom) so it will sit up in the pot and cut off the top of the leaves with the prickly ends. If you’re not preparing for kids or for a fancy meal, there’s no reason to trim off each individual leaf’s spike. Life’s too short for things like that. I much prefer steamed artichokes to grilled ones because I find grilled artichokes aren’t cooked enough. In restaurants, they are usually grilled, which is why artichokes are to be enjoyed at home, in my opinion.
Among other spring vegetables I enjoy are asparagus, fava beans, leeks, garlic and shallots. The ways to cook and enjoy these vegetables are endless. Roast them, steam them, saute them or dress them with vinaigrette.
I find we leave behind starchier foods in the spring like bread, rice, potatoes and pasta quite naturally. It could be just because of what’s available at the store or just because our bodies are coming out of hibernation. Whatever the reason, we welcome the bright fresh flavors spring brings and eagerly plant our herb and vegetable gardens.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Pea, Asparagus & Fava Bean Salad
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Parmesan or Pecorino, finely grated
1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice
Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 cups fresh fava beans (about 2 pounds in pods) or frozen fava beans, thawed
2 bunches asparagus, trimmed, stalks peeled if thick
1 cup shelled fresh peas (about 1 pound in pods) or frozen peas, thawed
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 shallot, thinly sliced
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Whisk olive oil, cheese and lemon juice in a medium bowl to blend. Season with salt, pepper and more lemon juice, if desired. Set dressing aside.
If using fresh fava beans, cook in a large saucepan of boiling salted water until tender, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a colander set in a bowl of ice water (do not cook frozen fava beans). Drain and peel; place in a large bowl.
Return water in saucepan to a boil; add asparagus and cook until just tender, about 4 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to colander in ice water.
If using fresh peas, return water in saucepan to a boil; add peas and cook until tender, about 3 minutes (do not cook frozen peas). Drain; transfer to colander in ice water. Drain vegetables. Add to bowl with fava beans.
Combine vegetable oil and shallot in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until shallot is golden brown and crisp, about 10-12 minutes. Transfer shallot to a paper towel-lined plate.
Add dressing to bowl with vegetables, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer salad to a serving platter and top with bacon.
Recipe by Canal House
