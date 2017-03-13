Enjoy Guinness-glazed salmon on St. Patrick’s Day or any day

With thoughts of St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy this Irish-inspired quick dinner. Guinness is an Irish dry stout brewed in Dublin. For this glaze, it’s cooked with honey and develops a molasses flavor.
The potatoes and leeks are first microwaved to speed the cooking time and then sauteed in the same skillet used to make the salmon.
Helpful hints
▪ An easy way to clean leeks is to make long cuts from the base of the leek to the tip of the leaves, forming strips, and run cold water through the leaves.
▪ When cooking the glaze, stir constantly and watch for it to slightly thicken.
Countdown
▪ Microwave potatoes and leeks and set aside.
▪ Make glaze.
▪ Make salmon, then add potatoes and leeks to the skillet.
Shopping list
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for Dinner in Minutes.
▪ To buy: 1 bottle Guinness stout, 3/4-pound salmon fillets, 1 small bottle honey, 3/4 pound yellow or red potatoes, 1 large leek
▪ Staples: vegetable oil spray, canola oil, salt and black peppercorns
GUINNESS-GLAZED SALMON
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
8 ounces Guinness stout
2 tablespoons honey
Vegetable oil spray
3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Mix Guinness and honey together in a bowl. Stir to dissolve the honey in the stout and set aside. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the salmon. Cover with a lid and cook three minutes. Remove cover and turn salmon over; cover and cook three more minutes. Remove to two dinner plates and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add the Guinness mixture to the skillet and stir constantly until sauce starts to thicken, about five minutes. Spoon glaze over salmon. Save skillet for the leeks and potato.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 381 calories (30 percent from fat) 13 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 4.9 monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 34.2 g protein, 22.5 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 84 mg sodium
LEEKS AND POTATO
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound yellow or red potatoes
2 cups sliced leeks (white and green parts)
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash potatoes; do not peel. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Add to a microwave-safe bowl with the sliced leeks. Microwave on high three minutes. Set aside until needed. When salmon and glaze are removed from the skillet, add canola oil, leeks and potatoes to the skillet. Saute over high heat three to four minutes or until potatoes are crisp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the salmon. Yield: 2 servings.
Per serving: 213 calories (21 percent from fat) 5.0 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.6 g protein, 39.7g carbohydrates, 4.5 g fiber, 49 mg sodium.
