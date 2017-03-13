A well-equipped kitchen has a mix of splurges and economy items

A couple of questions I’m commonly asked – both inside and outside of cooking class – are: What kinds of pots and pans do you use? Which set of knives should I buy?
You might be surprised to hear my answers. My pots and pans come from a Wolfgang Puck stainless steel set that was $100 and that came with 13 pieces (including stainless spoons and spatulas). I purchased it about 13 years ago at Sam’s Club. First and foremost, expensive cookware doesn’t make your food taste better. Second, save your money for quality, fresh food instead of spending it on fancy cookware. My set has seen me through countless weeknight meals and hundreds of cooking classes, and it still shines.
On the other end of the spectrum, I absolutely love my Le Creuset Dutch ovens. If you want to invest in cookware, do it here. It’s enamel-covered cast iron, conducts heat like no other and is a powerhouse that will literally last a lifetime. The pots come with a hefty price tag; however, I have some friends who have purchased knock-offs and really like them. I’m a huge fan of the 2 2/3-quart oval Dutch oven – it’s my workhorse pot that’s been used daily since my husband bought it for me for Christmas 10 years ago. I also have the 9 1/2-quart oval Dutch oven, which I was lucky enough to find on sale. It’s perfect for large batches of soups, for cooking grape leaves or cabbage rolls when I’m having the extended family over and for roasting a chicken in the oven. Because of its size, it comes with an even heftier price tag (they can run $400 and up). If the Le Creuset brand isn’t in your budget, check out some knock-offs online. I purchased both of mine at Williams-Sonoma here locally, but Bed Bath and Beyond carries them, too, and also carries some knock-off brands.
For a nonstick pan that cooks like a dream, get yourself a Green Pan. I used to tell people to purchase nonstick at the restaurant supply store, but after doing some research, I’ve decided that Teflon isn’t good for us to be cooking on. I think I’ll stick to the ceramic-covered Green Pan. It cooks really nicely, cleans even easier than traditional nonstick and is reasonably priced. I picked up a pair of these at Costco for $39.99.
Next up: baking sheets. I’m a huge fan of AAA Restaurant Supply at 611 E. Central. I purchase all of my sheet pans, as they are called in food service, there. They are very economical, maybe $10 to $15 apiece. I have a stack of both the three-quarters sheet pans and the quarter sheet pans. The three-quarters size will bake a whole lot of cookies, while the quarter size is perfect for roasting veggies for two.
Cutting boards are one of my addictions. I have a nice collection, and I get a bit mad when they get screwed up. Thankfully, they are pretty inexpensive to replace. My favorite is a large bamboo one that measures 14 by 20 inches. It’s a Bed Bath and Beyond special for $29.99, and don’t forget your coupon for 20 percent off. I like to have plenty of room for ingredients I’m chopping – a stack that needs to be chopped, space to chop and space for the already chopped. Oh, and treat your cutting boards nicely: Occasionally oil them with either cooking oil or I like Bayes Wood & Bamboo Conditioner. It’s thinner than cooking oil, soaks in really quickly and doesn’t leave any residue.
Next week, we’ll talk knives, small kitchen appliances and kitchen gadgets (my favorite). Until then, I’ll leave you with a fantastic chocolate chip cookie recipe, because you need something to fill that three-quarters sheet pan. And because every well-equipped kitchen has a go-to chocolate chip cookie recipe. These are Randy’s favorite, because he likes big, soft cookies.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
BEST EVER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
2 eggs
2/3 cup Crisco
2/3 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 1/2 cups flour
16-ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips
Mix the first six ingredients together in one bowl. Then mix the next three ingredients into the mixture and add chocolate chips.
Spoon onto greased or parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 13 to 15 minutes. Makes about 30 large cookies.
