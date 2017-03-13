A well-equipped kitchen has a mix of splurges and economy items

1:46 Injured Wichita police officer headed to Colorado for rehab Pause

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw