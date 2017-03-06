Oh, Mexico: Scenes and flavors from a culinary vacation

I’ve got a Mexican vacation hangover. No, not from tequila. It’s because it’s morning and I can’t seem to find the breakfast buffet with frijoles, green juice, breakfast tacos and all the beautifully cut, fresh, mouthwatering fruit. Back to real life.
If you’ve had the pleasure of traveling to Mexico for a vacation, you know the magic I speak of – the mesmerizingly gorgeous beaches, the warm people, the food that you could never tire of and the endless delicious Mexican condiments. We went to a street taco place called Tacos Guss, which was nestled on a side street off the beaten path. The pastor who was grilling lured us to grab a taco on-the-go, even though we were headed to dinner. Randy made me go back for a proper dinner. Tacos were $1.25, and you got a huge, round, divided plate of cilantro, onions, pickled carrots, chopped tomatoes and more. Then you also got a big container with six different condiments such as guacamole, pico de gallo and various salsas with varying heat. It’s any taco lover’s dream.
We ate many fancy meals on our getaway, but I don’t want to leave your mouth watering when I haven’t deciphered the recipes yet. I will mention the molcajetes, though. Have you ever experienced one of these? Large stone bowls are filled with deliciousness, then heated in the oven. We had to go twice because Randy loves the meat molcajete with grilled chorizo, chicken, flank steak, a mild but firm cheese that’s grilled and the most magical black beans you’ve ever tasted. And it’s served with tortillas so warm, you need to toss them between your hands a couple of times so you don’t get burned.
If you have a trip planned to Cabo San Lucas, make a reservation at two places: First, go to Hacienda Cocina y Cantina for a molcajete, then sit under the palapa that faces the beach and order a tamarindo margarita. You’re welcome for the most incredible dining experience in Cabo. Next, make a reservation at Flora Farms. Go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but build in some time to tour the farm, peruse the darling artisanal shops and tour a cottage.
You can purchase a cottage or a fractional ownership (timeshare), too. It’s Mexico – there are timeshares everywhere you turn. I almost sold our house for one of those perfectly beachy-chic decorated cottages. The kitchen alone would have been worth it, because you get to pick whatever produce you want when you stay there. There’s an herb garden to greet you by the front door, and the back patio faces the rows of lush, perfect heirloom produce. This place is so beautiful, it’s like a painting. The food is fresh, mouthwateringly delicious, and it’s one of those places you’ll always remember.
At Flora Farms, I had the vegetable terrine as an appetizer. Yes, I ate it by myself. And then I had a gluten-free pizza that literally was the best pizza I’ve ever eaten, gluten or sans gluten – it was even better than the pizza I’ve had in Italy. It had house-made Italian sausage, sweet onions and bacon and was topped with arugula. Randy ordered the slow-roasted pork sandwich and really enjoyed it. I nibbled a tiny bite of the pork but was in such delight over my pizza, I couldn’t waste any more chewing power on pork. Flora Farms is outside San Jose del Cabo, so it’s a bit of a drive but worth every moment.
Long ago when Randy and I first started dating, I was smack talking about how I made the best guacamole. He swore he did, so we had a “Guac Off.” I made the Americanized version of guac at the time, and he made the real, authentic version, taught to him by his Aunt Marsha, who learned from a Mexican student of hers. Needless to say, guacamole is one of those things Randy makes at our house, because he won, and rightfully so. He takes great pride in his guac, and it’s requested by our friends for parties.
When I was in college, I went home with my roommate, Kari, for the weekend to Omaha. I’d never been to Nebraska but knew I’d like it because Kari and her parents have great taste in food. One of the stops during the weekend was a Mexican restaurant for a perfect margarita. Kari’s mom, Anne, asked for the recipe, and it’s a staple at our house and at our parties. But watch it, because it’s a very strong margarita – tequila, triple sec and Rose’s lime juice over lots of ice and with salt on the rim of the glass.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Randy’s Guacamole
4 ripe avocados
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
1 medium tomato, diced
2 green onions, finely chopped
1 lime, juiced
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Garlic salt, to taste
Peel and mash avocados. Add remaining ingredients and mix. Season with garlic salt to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.
Pico de Gallo
6 large tomatoes
1 medium yellow onion, diced small
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 to 1 small Serrano chile, seeded and finely diced
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.
Perfect Margarita
1.5 ounces white Tequila (cheap tequila works just fine)
1 ounce Dekypur Triple Sec
0.5 ounce Rose’s Lime Juice
Lime wedges
Mix ingredients in a shaker and serve on the rocks with a lime wedge, with or without salt.
Comments