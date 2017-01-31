Coffee keeping you awake? Have more. It may help you live longer

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack Pause

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

1:03 Roger Marshall says Paul Ryan no longer confused about dabbing

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension