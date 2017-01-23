Asian coconut curry dish offers rich flavors, ready in under an hour

All good things must come to an end, and this is my last healthy-eating recipe since January is coming to a close soon. Those of you who like healthy, don’t fret: Most food I make is pretty healthy. Those of you who want some home cooking, well, stop over at the Pioneer Woman’s blog (thepioneerwoman.com). She has fantastic home cooking recipes that will have you drooling on your keyboard.
Did you stop at the Asian market to get some rice vermicelli noodles? If you didn’t get a chance, there’s plenty there, and at 89 cents a bag, you might as well get several to stock your pantry. A handful of years ago, my husband, Randy, asked me to make him coconut curry, so off I went to search for a recipe that would delight his taste buds. The original recipe that the one I’ve included here is based on has Cornish game hens, but Randy doesn’t like to “fight” for his food, so I decided to be nice and go the rotisserie chicken route.
This dish is very simple and quick to make, especially if you’ve already deboned your chicken. I like to purchase two or three rotisserie chickens at a time, debone them and freeze one or two for later. Nothing like being prepared. This dish is great because you can have a dinner full of rich, delicious flavors on the table in 30-45 minutes, and I consider that a win.
If you decide to make this curry, know that this recipe isn’t spicy. To add spice, you can use either cayenne pepper while cooking or Sriracha sauce as a garnish to give it some heat. I prefer my food mild because I’m not able to experience all the flavors when food is spicy. Randy likes it pretty spicy, so he drenches his in Sriracha. They say opposites attract.
Serving the curry on top of rice noodles was a switch we made after making this recipe for several years. We love the fine rice vermicelli because of the smooth mouth-feel you get rather than bits of rice. Also, the rice vermicelli takes just 2 to 3 minutes to make, rather than 20 minutes for rice.
Finally, I must report back about the “shrimp crackers” I talked about last week in my article. I found several brands at Thai An, an Asian market at 2425 S. Hillside, and the one I purchased is “Banh Phong Tom Sa Dec” brand. I opted for the ones that do not include food coloring. Even though it makes for prettier crackers, I’ve read numerous times how bad food coloring is for our bodies. We haven’t had a chance to fry them yet, but hopefully this week the weather will hold out and it can be done outside on the patio. I’ll do anything to keep the fried smell out of the house.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Cooking tips
▪ Make the trip to an Asian market because the prices are incredibly reasonable and you might discover something new and interesting.
▪ If you’re new to Asian cooking and considering skipping the fish sauce in this recipe, please don’t. The curry doesn’t taste right without the fish sauce.
▪ I prefer to purchase rotisserie chickens at Costco because they’re about $5, nice-sized and very juicy and flavorful. Most grocery stores sell them, but I find the trip to Costco is worth it for the great price and big chicken.
▪ I’ve switched to avocado oil for high heat cooking because of the health benefits: It’s said to lower blood pressure, improve arthritis symptoms, benefit skin, improves heart health, lowers cholesterol and boosts nutrient absorption. Whole Foods and Costco sell it. I imagine other grocery stores might, too. The flavor of it is very light and not obviously avocado-like.
▪ Purchase unsweetened full-fat coconut milk in a can. I know it gets confusing because you can purchase coconut milk in the refrigerated section, but that isn’t the correct kind for this recipe. You want the can-on-the- shelf kind because it contains the thick, creamy part of the coconut that will make your curry sauce rich and velvety. I like the Thai Kitchen brand, and I purchase that brand of red curry paste, too.
▪ If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, store the curry separate from the rice noodles. Rice noodles continue to absorb liquid, so not only will your noodles turn mushy, your delicious sauce will get absorbed away.
▪ Other vegetables that are traditional for curries you can add in: snow peas, carrots, potato, broccoli and bell peppers.
Chicken Coconut Curry with Rice Noodles
2 large yellow onions, sliced
¼ cup avocado oil (or canola oil)
4 garlic cloves, minced
3 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and microplaned
¼ cup Thai red curry paste
3, 14-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk
Meat from one rotisserie chicken, skin removed and deboned
2 teaspoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce (or tamari sauce, for gluten-free)
3 teaspoons Asian fish sauce
Garnish: fresh cilantro, chopped
In a large pot over medium high heat, cook onions in oil for 5 to 7 minutes, until softened and slightly translucent. Move onions to the side of the pot and make room to add garlic, ginger and red curry paste. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring and watching that it doesn’t burn. Add coconut milk and chicken and heat through, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add brown sugar, soy sauce and Asian fish sauce. Cook rice or rice noodles according to package instructions. Serve with rice or rice noodles on the bottom of the bowl and top with curry. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
Recipe by Adriene Rathbun
Comments