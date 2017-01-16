Cooking Asian food is gratifying; flavors are satisfying

One of the most common questions I’m asked is “How do you make quick, simple, healthy dinners?” This week and next, I’ll stick with my month-of-healthy-eating theme, but I’ll give you dinner recipes. I’ve really enjoyed hearing from readers about their nut ball preparations and smoothie making. It makes me smile thinking that I could be a small motivating factor of people making good food for themselves and loved ones.
I’m a huge fan of every Asian food I’ve ever eaten, which is a lot. I usually eat some sort of Asian cuisine at least once a week, whether I make it at home or eat out (mostly for lunch). Last week I was at Thai Tradition with my friend Heather and her daughter, Olive. I ordered my regular Pad See Ew with no egg and extra chicken, and we sat there entertained by Olive waiting for our food.
Olive reminded Heather to order “pop chips.” I had no idea what they were talking about, but what a delight it was to discover them. They’re actually called Shrimp Chips, and they’re delicious crispy, light chips that are deep fried. Yes, they’re made from shrimp but they really don’t taste shrimpy. The most fun part, aside from the great crunch, is the fact that they literally pop on your tongue like Pop Rocks. I haven’t had that sensation since I was a kid eating those sugary candies. Apparently it’s not something that Thai Tradition serves all the time, because it’s not on the menu, but we asked and they graciously delivered. I’m heading to Thai An today to see whether I can purchase some in the freezer section. I’ve also found recipes online to make your own, but there are some things even I won’t do.
I really miss the Asian Market that was on Central and I-135. The owner, Jennifer, was delightfully helpful and we would chat about our cooking. Since it closed a while back, I’ve been driving south on Hillside to Thai An. It’s a good-sized store with an incredible array of Asian groceries. I haven’t interacted much with the staff there, but I’m hoping to get to know some of them, too. The condiment section will delight you with all the options of fish sauce, soy sauce, sauces for stir-fry and different oils. I actually have a section in my basement fridge devoted to Asian condiments.
If you do go, don’t miss the produce section. The mushroom selection alone will have you dreaming of what to make with all the varieties. I usually come home with three or four different kinds because they’re so economically priced, and the varieties are so alluring. Also, pick up some fresh mint, cilantro and basil. It’s so cheap, it’s almost sinful. You’ll be so proud of yourself when you leave the market and have spent only $15 on a bag full of groceries. Get some fine rice vermicelli noodles for next week’s recipe – you won’t be sorry.
I think Asian food is really gratifying to make because most of it is really simple and creates such satisfying flavors. My favorite Asian cookbook is by blogger Jaden Hair. She’s the author of the Steamy Kitchen blog and has written three cookbooks. The one I have is “The Steamy Kitchen Cookbook,” and I’ve shared her Shrimp Pad Thai recipe. Hair does a great job at breaking things down – telling you what tools and ingredients you need for Asian cooking. Watermark Books brought her in to do a book signing years ago because Hair’s brother was doing his residency here in Wichita. I couldn’t make it to the signing but still got a signed copy. Gotta love the Ta Town connections.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
1 pound 97 percent lean ground chicken or ground turkey
4 green onions, finely chopped
1/2 cup grated carrots
1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
1 small can water chestnuts, finely chopped
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons soy or tamari sauce
2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce
2 teaspoons black or white sesame seeds
1 head Boston or Live lettuce (can use iceberg or Romaine), separated into leaves
Serving sauce: Mixing soy sauce, chili garlic paste, sesame oil
In a nonstick skillet, cook ground chicken until it’s cooked through and slightly browned. Break pieces apart as you cook.
In a bowl, combine chicken, green onions, carrots, cilantro, ginger, water chestnuts, sesame oil, soy sauce, fish sauce and sesame seeds. Place chicken mixture in the center of each lettuce leaf. Arrange lettuce cups on a platter and serve with sauce.
Recipe by Adriene Rathbun
Shrimp Pad Thai
8 ounces dried rice noodles (medium thickness)
3 tablespoons high-heat cooking oil
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 pound shrimp, de-veined and peeled
1 tablespoon finely minced garlic
4 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
1 lime, cut into wedges
1/2 cup coarsely chopped unsalted dry roasted peanuts
Sauce:
4 tablespoons Pad Thai paste
2 teaspoons tamarind paste/concentrate
3 tablespoons fish sauce
3 teaspoons sugar
2/3 cup water
2 to 4 teaspoons Sriracha sauce (or other red pepper sauce)
In a large bowl, soak the rice noodles in hot water (from the tap) for 10-15 minutes.
Combine the ingredients for the Pad Thai sauce in a bowl. Check on the noodles. They should be flexible but still a bit stiff. Drain and set aside.
In a wok or saute pan, over high heat, add just 1 tablespoon of the oil. When the oil is very hot, add the beaten eggs and swirl gently while it sets. Use a spatula to scramble the eggs and then remove from the wok.
Wipe the wok down with a paper towel. Return the heat to high and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil is hot, add the shrimp and fry one minute, until cooked halfway through. Push the shrimp to one side of the wok. To an empty area of the wok, add garlic and green onions and stir-fry 15-30 seconds. Add the drained noodles, the eggs and the sauce. Toss until all ingredients are combined. Cover the wok and let simmer until noodles are soft and cooked through, about one to two minutes. Check after one minute, as the noodles will quickly soak up the sauce. Serve with fresh bean sprouts, lime wedges and chopped peanuts.
Recipe from “The Steamy Kitchen Cookbook” by Jaden Hair
