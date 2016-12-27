A no-cook New Year’s Eve party

The Christmas holiday has come and gone, and the hours (or days, in my case) spent in the kitchen hopefully were multiplied in joy of having family gather around the table to celebrate.
My husband, Randy, and I hosted 40 happy family members on Christmas Day, so as one might imagine, we’re a little tuckered out. The celebrating must continue, however, because it is “the holiday season.” We love to host parties and have people to our home, but after such a big Christmas cooking production, I’m not quite up for spending more time in the kitchen.
So what to do when you want to spend some time with friends and toast the season but you’re not up for going out and spending lots of money? Host a no-cook party. While it sounds too good to be true, I assure you, it is not.
At the grocery store, Douglas Avenue Chop Shop or Costco, you can purchase many delicious bites, then set them out, fancy up the presentation with some fresh rosemary, arugula and pomegranate arils, and impress your guests.
What to purchase:
▪ Cheeses of several varieties: Think variety when it comes to texture — a soft, gooey cheese like brie or Camembert, a semi-firm cheese like feta or gouda, and a firm cheese like pecorino. I think it’s fun to add a dessert cheese sometimes, too, like cranberry-covered goat cheese or one with ginger in it.
▪ Olives: My absolute favorite are castelvetrano. The vibrant green color and mild but salty flavor cannot be beat, in my opinion. I’ve converted people into olive lovers with this seductive little green olive. I suggest buying them with the pit for integrity of flavor. Olive options are as endless as what you can find, and we have some great options on the various olive bars at our local grocers. I prefer to buy at the bar because you can purchase whatever amount you want and because real estate in my two refrigerators is quite precious.
▪ Pickled things: All shapes and sizes are welcome – okra, cauliflower, green beans, beets, artichoke hearts, peppers, etc.
▪ Fruit: Dried or fresh is a lovely addition. If you’re lucky enough to hit fig season, which is quite short two times a year (early June and August through October), then please do yourself a favor and add them. Grapes work beautifully, as do dried cherries.
▪ Charcuterie: Proscuitto, salami, bresaola, pancetta (although that one requires cooking), pepperoni – the list goes on. You can find them prepackaged or at the deli for slicing. If you can get your hands on some La Quercia brand charcuterie, you will pay a pretty penny, but you’ll thank me later (or perhaps curse me because it’s pricey).
If you’re feeling like whipping up just one thing for your no-cook party, make a platter of hummus. It’s garlicky, lemony, smooth and satisfying.
Now that you’ve seen my mug shot, you’ve seen my bright red hair, and unless you know me, you would never guess I’m Lebanese. To be fair, I’m just ¼ Lebanese; however, I grew up immersed in the culture – surrounded by a huge extended Lebanese family, attending St. George Cathedral, and I even co-chaired the annual Lebanese dinner for three years. It hardly gets more Lebanese than that.
Hummus is wonderful dip made from garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and salt. There are probably thousands of versions of the recipe, and there’s debate as to which Arabic country invented the recipe. I think it was the Lebs, but what do I know?
Last but certainly not least, let’s chat libations. Serve some wines, and if you’re up for it, having a signature cocktail adds a fun flair to your gathering. My adorable cousin Katie and her family came to visit from El Paso for the holiday season. Along with her came her portable Moscow Mule bar. She made it to the top-of-the-houseguest list with that, along with countless other kind things she and her sister, Paige, did this week to help. They cleaned out not one, but two of my fridges. Have you ever heard of such a kind, helpful, selfless act? Me, neither. I asked if they could just stay here forever.
HUMMUS
2 cans (15 oz.) garbanzo beans, reserve liquid
4-6 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 cup tahini
2/3 cup lemon juice
Garnish:
Olive oil
1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted (optional)
Microwave garbanzo beans with liquid on high for 1 minute. Pour off liquid and reserve.
Mix garlic, salt and beans in a food processor with the “S” blade (or a blender) and pulse 10 times. Add each liquid one at a time and process: tahini, lemon juice and reserved liquid. Hummus consistency should look like a creamy paste. If you prefer it thicker, do not use all of the reserved liquid from the can.
Spoon onto a serving platter and drizzle with a thin, scant layer of olive oil. Garnish with pine nuts, olives, cucumber slices, tomato slices, or whatever colored edible you have handy. Serve with pita bread, pita chips and/or crudite.
Hummus-making tips
▪ I only make hummus with Tazah brand chickpeas (garbanzo beans). I find them to make smoother hummus, and joke that the Arabic writing on the can makes them taste better.
▪ I purchase my tahini by the quart at N&J Global Market. It pours out like a dream. If you’ve ever purchased tahini any other way, you know what I’m talking about when I say that at the bottom of most jars, you must pry it out as if it were concrete.
▪ I’m quite partial to “Italian Volcano” brand organic lemon juice. I first discovered it at Fresh Market (RIP wonderful store) several years ago. One bottle has the juice of 40 organic lemons, so any way you look at it, it’s a killer value. Since Fresh Market is no more, you can find it at Costco. I believe it’s two bottles for $8.99.
KATIE’S MOSCOW MULES
1 shot of Vodka
6 ounces Stoli Ginger Beer (purchased at the liquor store)
2-4 lime wedges (depending on preference)
2 2-inch sprigs of mint
Ice
Mix all ingredients in a glass, or if you have copper mugs, use those. Enjoy!
