Is bone broth the next hot health trend?

We’re always hearing about a new food item that’s great for us. Drink more wheatgrass, add acai to your bowl, sip some bone broth.
But what do nutritionists think about trends like bone broth?
Jason Ewoldt, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minn., said patients often ask him about something new they’ve read about.
People often think, he said, “if a little bit’s good, maybe a lot is better.”
But far from assuming what’s best is to triple your bone broth intake after reading about its benefits, he said, “that’s not necessarily the case.”
He said some people consider bone broth a magic elixir, crediting it with improving joint function and gut health.
But, as perhaps with anything advertised as a brand-new fix, he said, you can’t simply add bone broth and expect good health.
“We see something, and right away, we’re looking for that silver bullet,” he said.
Now, that doesn’t mean something like bone broth has no place in a healthy diet. But instead of pouring it into your thermos, dig into why it might be good.
Bone broth, he said, boasts an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids.
But we can get the same from other foods, too.
You can get vitamins and minerals, Ewoldt pointed out, from leafy grains and amino acids from eating poultry.
“When you’re actually looking at something like that, it comes back down to earth,” he said. “It’s nothing spectacular. It can be a nice addition.”
And as nutritionists would be quick to note, instead of pointing to a quick fix, these conversations always steer back to the real solution: a balanced diet.
