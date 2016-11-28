Food & Drink

November 28, 2016

Super Bowl tickets for life? Find the golden Bud Light

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

Bud Light is offering beer drinkers who find special gold cans a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl for the rest of their lives.

Anheuser-Busch says the 37,000 gold cans are being randomly placed in 18-, 24- and 30-packs of 12-ounce Bud Light cans nationwide, except in California. Those who find a can are instructed to enter the sweepstakes by posting a selfie with it on social media or on Bud Light’s website.

Six winners a week will receive a pair of season tickets to their favorite teams. One grand prize winner will win a pair of Super Bowl tickets every year for life, up to 51 years. The contest runs through Jan. 13.

