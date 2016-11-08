Save hours with this take on a classic Italian dish

Cacciatore means “hunter’s style” in Italian. This dish originally was made with a freshly caught bird and vegetables and mushrooms from the garden. My recipe is a quick, 30-minute version of a dish that usually cooks for hours.
To save preparation time, slice all the vegetables in a food processor. To avoid washing bowls each time, slice mushrooms first and remove. Then slice carrots, celery and onion together, remove, and slice green peppers. Or look for diced or sliced vegetables in the produce department.
Fred Tasker’s wine suggestion: I like red wine with this Italian dish – maybe a nice Chianti.
Helpful Hints:
▪ Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.
▪ To break up whole canned tomatoes, cut them with the edge of a cooking spoon when they are added to the skillet.
▪ Chicken broth can be used instead of white wine. The flavor will be different but still good.
Countdown:
▪ Place water for linguine on to boil.
▪ Make chicken dish.
▪ While chicken cooks, make linguine.
Shopping List:
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.
To buy: 2 8-ounce chicken breasts with bones (skin and wings removed), 1 medium-size green bell pepper, 1 package sliced mushrooms, 2 14.5-ounce cans whole tomatoes, 1 small bunch celery, 1 small package carrots, 1/4 pound fresh or dried linguine and 1 bottle white wine
Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, flour, salt and black peppercorns
CHICKEN CACCIATORE (POLLO ALLA CACCIATORA)
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 8-ounce chicken breasts with bones (skin and wings removed)
1/4 cup flour
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup sliced onion
1/2 cup thinly sliced carrot
1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup sliced green bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
3 cups reduced-sodium canned whole tomatoes (including their juice)
Remove visible fat from the chicken breasts and cut them into six pieces right through the bone. Place flour on a plate and season with a little salt and pepper. Dip chicken in the flour, making sure chicken is well coated on both sides. Shake off any excess flour. Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken on both sides, about five minutes total. Remove chicken and pour white wine into skillet. Scrape up all of the brown bits in the pan. Add the onion, carrots and celery. Simmer, covered with a lid, for three minutes. Add garlic, green pepper, mushrooms and tomatoes. Cut tomatoes into pieces with the edge of a spoon while in the skillet. Return chicken and gently simmer, covered, 10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve over linguine.
Yield 2 servings
Per serving: 425 calories (17 percent from fat), 8 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 44.5 g protein, 34.7 g carbohydrates, 9.7 g fiber, 161 mg sodium.
Comments