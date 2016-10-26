Pumpkin flavored everything on #NationalPumpkinDay

Today’s the day to pick up yourself a pumpkin spiced latte, eat some pumpkin pasta, carve a jack-o-lantern and make a pumpkin pie.
It’s National Pumpkin Day, or #NationalPumpkinDay for those who want to celebrate on social media.
National Pumpkin Day comes in the midst of pumpkin-flavored everything as Halloween approaches and people prepare for Thanksgiving feasts.
Here’s some pumpkin trivia
▪ The word pumpkin originates from the word “pepon,” which means large melon in Greek.
▪ The oldest evidence of pumpkin-related seeds date back to between 7000 and 5500 BC in Mexico.
▪ Illinois currently produces more pumpkins than any other state.
And here’s a look at the popularity of pumpkin pie versus pumpkin patches via Google searches in each state over the past year.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments