$10,000 wedding package, 8-day cruise among many prizes at bridal show

From planning a special intimate party for 10 or a large wedding for 500, this weekend’s 23rd annual Bridal & Event Expo at Century II Convention Center will feature more than 250 vendors who will showcase how they can make that event special, said the event organizer.
“This is where you can find anything that will match your style and your needs,” said Cindy Uloho of Alpha Promotions. Vendors include more than 50 event venues, caterers who offer tastings, photographers, music options, and even health and fitness vendors who can make sure you look great for that special event.
This weekend’s expo is the largest of the four bridal and event expos Uloho stages annually. The January expo tends to draw more than 5,000 visitors, she said. Smaller expos happen in April, July and October.
While the expo primarily caters to those planning a wedding, it’s become a popular show with planners of other events, such as corporate galas, anniversary parties, quinceaneras and reunions.
“Many people come to get event ideas because they know they can get information for those events that need similar services,” Uloho said.
Not only can planners get event ideas and details, the expo can be a time-saver for event organizers.
“All the vendors are in one place rather than having to set up several different meetings all over town,” she said. Plus, many vendors set up their booths to exhibit what they can provide.
“You can get some really good ideas when you see it live and how it will look,” she said. “You’ll want to know if you jibe with them and if their style is what you want.”
Grooms get some consideration, as well, with a special man cave area at the expo so they can enjoy the NFL playoff games and other televised sporting events happening Saturday and Sunday.
“The brides can wander around and when they need the grooms they can come and get them, so the grooms don’t need to miss any action,” Uloho said.
A fashion show happens twice on both days to display the latest fashion trends, starting at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Prize giveaways include a $10,000 wedding package offered by Corporate Caterers, a $1,000 wedding package by Dress Gallery, a $1,350 day ceremony at Tanganykia Wildlife Park and an 8-day cruise from Dinner 4 Two. All vendors will offer prizes, according to organizers.
Bridal & Event Expo
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Century II Convention Center, 227 W. Douglas
Cost: $12 per day or $15 for a 2-day pass; free for children under 12
More information: wichitabridalshow.com
