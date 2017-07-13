What style is your watermelon dress?

The newest crazes sweeping the Internet have probably come and gone since you’ve been reading this story, but one new-ish craze involves the posting of wearing watermelon dresses.
So how does one create a watermelon dress? Easy – just hold up a manicured piece of watermelon with the person being photographed in the background.
Just chillin in my new, puffy-sleeves #watermelondress ☺️ Happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/4yFGuGk4fB— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) July 4, 2017
The possibilities are endless. A quick search of the hashtag #WatermelonDresses on Instagram will reveal plenty of women, children and babies with the snack-styled summer wear. Even some men have gotten into the act.
can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU— madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017
The best part of this summertime fad is you get to eat the dress when you’re finished – no dry cleaning required.
