File photo
File photo Takaaki Iwabu Raleigh News & Observer
File photo Takaaki Iwabu Raleigh News & Observer

Fashion

July 13, 2017 12:41 PM

What style is your watermelon dress?

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

The newest crazes sweeping the Internet have probably come and gone since you’ve been reading this story, but one new-ish craze involves the posting of wearing watermelon dresses.

So how does one create a watermelon dress? Easy – just hold up a manicured piece of watermelon with the person being photographed in the background.

The possibilities are endless. A quick search of the hashtag #WatermelonDresses on Instagram will reveal plenty of women, children and babies with the snack-styled summer wear. Even some men have gotten into the act.

The best part of this summertime fad is you get to eat the dress when you’re finished – no dry cleaning required.

 

#watermelondress #watermelondresses

A post shared by Andrea (@averya219) on

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place 1:04

Designer Shoe Warehouse opens at Greenwich Place
How to reduce risk of fires at home 1:17

How to reduce risk of fires at home
How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft 1:20

How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft

View More Video