Free formal wear available Saturday at Gown Town

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens Pause

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:22 Man with baseball bat attacks police station

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

0:43 Wichita church offers 'ashes to go'

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'