March 2, 2017 8:22 AM

Free formal wear available Saturday at Gown Town

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

Gown Town, an annual event that provides free formal wear to area high school students, is Saturday at Towne West Square.

Kansas high school students with a valid school ID can shop for free at the Gown Town event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the mall’s north entrance, facing Maple.

The event provides gently used prom dresses, suits, sport coats, tuxedos, shoes and accessories. For more information, check out the Gown Town 2017 Facebook event page.

