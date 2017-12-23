High school band plays special performance for mom in Hospice care

10:09 'Swatting' led to fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, police say Pause

0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

1:35 What is 'swatting'?

2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation

1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police

4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

1:31 Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast