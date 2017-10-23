Painted pumpkins on baby butts. Is it child pornography?

Photos of kids jumping in the leaves, carving their pumpkins and posing in their spooky or adorable Halloween costumes are soon to grace your social media news feeds – if they have not yet already – thanks to parents using trendy hashtags including #Halloween2017, #fall2017 and #HalloweenCostume.

This is not anything new. In fact, you probably already expect it.

Of course, these are not the photos creating controversy among moms who are sharing their children’s cutest photos online.

However, this controversy does include children. And pumpkins. Oh, and their butts.

Yes, the Halloween trend this year for moms of infants is “#PumpkinButt.”

These parents are painting pumpkins on their bare baby’s butts and taking the photo for not just their family photo album, but for all of social media to see.

Some recognize the pumpkin butts are cute, but still not worth it.

I love the whole pumpkin butt thing. It’s adorable. But how about dont post it on social media for any creepy perv to save. Too many weirdo — Scarlett (@wordofscarlett) October 17, 2017

And others find these pumpkin butts not-so-cute at all.