The Kansas State/TCU game in Manhattan was delayed by weather Saturday. A woman posted on Facebook that she wasn’t able to bring her breast pump bag into Bill Snyder stadium Saturday because it wasn’t clear. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Family

Kansas State apologizes after breast pump confusion

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:18 PM

TOPEKA

Kansas State University has apologized to a concession worker who complained on Facebook about being told she would have to put her breast pump in a clear plastic bag before entering the football stadium.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Katie Doyle, of Holton, said she was humiliated by the experience Saturday. The mother of a 5-month-old son says she decided against putting the pump in a clear bag because she didn’t think anybody wanted to look at the milk-covered pump parts.

Kansas State began requiring clear bags for ticketed athletic events last school year, although breast pumps are exempted as medically necessary. Kansas State senior associate athletic director for communications, Kenny Lannou, says there will be more staff training.

Doyle told the newspaper that a security official was “very apologetic.”

