April 27, 2017 11:52 AM

Wichita among most tax-friendly retirement spots in Kansas, study says

By Amy Renee Leiker

If you’re looking for favorable tax treatment during your post-working years, Sedgwick County might be the place for you.

A new study by financial technology company SmartAsset found Wichita, Park City, Valley Center and Bel Aire among the Top 10 most tax-friendly Kansas communities for retirees.

Wichita was the second most tax-friendly retirement spot overall, the study found. Park City, Valley Center and Bel Aire ranked fourth, fifth and sixth in the state for overall tax friendliness.

Merriam, an 11,000-person city in Johnson County, topped the list.

Hays, Lansing, Overland Park, Rowland Park and Ulysses also were named tax-friendly retirement towns.

The study looked at how tax policies in towns across Kansas would effect a person with an annual retirement income of $50,000. Property tax, how pensions and retirement funds are taxed, fuel costs, sales tax and whether Social Security benefits are taxed were taken into account.

Nationwide, Kansas falls into the list of moderately tax-friendly states for retirees, which means they offer smaller deductions on some or all forms of retirement income.

Here, any senior with an adjusted gross income less than $75,000 won’t pay taxes on their Social Security income and public pension payouts aren’t taxable, according to SmartAsset. But withdraws from other retirement accounts, like 401(k)s and private pensions, are fully taxed, SmartAsset said.

SmartAsset also notes that Kansas’ sales tax and average effective property tax rates are among the highest in the country, although some people who meet income requirements can recoup some of those costs on their tax returns. It’s also one of few states where groceries are taxed.

Nationwide, 10 cities in Alaska led the list of most tax-friendly retirement spots in the SmartAsset study.

Kalifornsky, which is about a three-hour drive south of Anchorage, was at the top.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Top 10 most tax-friendly Kansas retirement spots

Rank

City

Income Tax Paid

Property Tax Rate

Sales Tax Paid

Fuel Tax Paid

Social Security Taxed?

Retirement Tax Friendliness Index (out of 100)

1

Merriam

$6,230

1.31%

$996

$277

Yes

40.32

2

Wichita

$6,230

1.26%

$1,149

$216

Yes

39.22

3

Roeland Park

$6,230

1.48%

$996

$284

Yes

38.08

4

Ulysses

$6,230

1.21%

$1,302

$193

Yes

37.34

5

Park City

$6,230

1.69%

$996

$230

Yes

36.82

6

Valley Center

$6,230

1.41%

$1,149

$267

Yes

36.33

7

Bel Aire

$6,230

1.68%

$996

$262

Yes

36.23

8

Lansing

$6,230

1.38%

$1,302

$175

Yes

35.65

9

Overland Park

$6,230

1.19%

$1,356

$247

Yes

35.28

10

Hays

$6,230

1.19%

$1,340

$265

Yes

35.11

Source: https://smartasset.com/retirement/kansas-retirement-taxes#kansas

