Family

April 21, 2017 11:03 PM

2017 Wichita summer activity guide for children

Organizations and venues around Wichita already are planning camps, classes and other activities to help fill those long summer days. Regardless of your child’s interests, you’ll find something he or she will enjoy.

Scan through our annual Summer Activity Guide to find hundreds of options for education and recreation, including activities that focus on the arts, nature and science.

Many organizations charge for programs. However, you’ll find some free options and several designed for adults and children to learn and play together.

But here’s an important note: Some of these summer activities require advance registration, and many have limited class sizes and are booked up before summer begins. If you think your child would like to participate, call for a reservation as early as possible.

