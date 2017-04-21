2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Sports

Trinity Academy
12345 E. 21st St.
316-634-0909
To register for all classes go to www.trinityacademy.org and click on Summer Session.
K-2nd Grade Boys Basketball Camp Ball handling, shooting, offense and defense will be covered. 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. June 19-22. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
3rd-5th Grade Boys Basketball Camp Ball handling, shooting, offense and defense will be covered. 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. June 19-22. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
6th-8th Grade Boys Basketball Camp Ball handling, shooting, offense and defense will be covered. 1-3 p.m. June 19-22. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
K-4th Grade Girls Basketball Camp Ball handling, shooting, offense and defense will be covered. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 12-15. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
5th-8th Grade Girls Basketball Camp Ball handling, shooting, offense and defense will be covered. 1-3 p.m. June 12-15. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
Hoops School This basketball camp meets once a week for six weeks. Steve Miller, head boys basketball coach at Trinity, will work with participants on individual skills: ball handling, shooting, individual perimeter and post moves, defense, footwork, agility and rebounding. 5th- to 8th-grade boys and girls Mondays only, June 5-July 17 (no session July 3), 3-4:30 p.m. Trinity Academy, 12345 E. 21st St., Wichita. Fee: $90 (includes T-shirt). 316-634-0909
Junior Knights Soccer Camp Session 1: Coach Mark Brooks will coach boys and girls in skills like dribbling, passing, and shooting. Students will be grouped according to age and ability. Campers should bring shin guards. Ages: K-5th grade. 9-11 a.m. June 6-9. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
Junior Knights Soccer Camp Session 2: Coach Mark Brooks will coach boys and girls in skills like dribbling, passing, and shooting. Students will be grouped according to age and ability. Campers should bring shin guards. Ages: K-5th grade. 6-8 p.m. June 26-29. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
Soccer Skills Training Too often, a soccer player’s technical skill development is ignored during the developmental years because the focus is on team development and winning. Spend the summer at this highly focused, demanding and individualized camp. For boys and girls. Max: 10 players. All campers should bring shin guards. Ages: 9-12 years old. 9-10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 12-July 27. (No class the week of July 3.) Fee: $360 (includes T-shirt).
Soccer - Just for Keepers Camp J4K is the leading and largest goalkeeper academy globally currently operating in 30 countries and with over 10,000 goalkeepers and parents trusting J4K for their weekly development. Campers should bring a sack lunch. Ages: 9-19 years old. For both males and females. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15-16. Classes on grass field. $197.
3rd-5th Grade Goalie Camp A goalie camp for boys and girls. All soccer campers should bring shin guards. Ages: 3rd-5th grade. 8:30-11 a.m. July 17-19. Fee: $80 (includes T-shirt).
6th-8th Grade Goalie Camp A goalie camp for boys and girls. All soccer campers should bring shin guards. Ages: 6th-8th grade. 5:30-8 p.m. July 17-19. Fee: $80 (includes T-shirt).
Volleyball Camp Learn the fundamentals of serving, hitting, passing and setting. Camp participants should wear knee pads. Ages: 3rd-5th grade. 1-3 p.m. July 10-12. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
Trinity Academy K-8 Commons
1870 N. Founders Circle
316-634-0909
Cheer clinic Join us as we have fun while learning cheers, chants and a routine. Instruction will also be given for proper motions, jumps and stunting. This camp is for K-8, but girls will be placed into proper groups according to ability and age. 10 a.m.-noon July l7-19. $70 (includes T-shirt).
K-3rd Grade Wrestling Camp Learn wrestling techniques, competitive games, agility development, and spiritual applications from Trinity’s high school coaches and wrestlers. Ages: K-3rd grade boys. 8-9:30 a.m. June 5-9. Trinity Academy K-8 Commons. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
4th-8th Grade Wrestling Camp Learn wrestling techniques, competitive games, agility development, and spiritual applications from Trinity’s high school coaches and wrestlers. 4th- to 8th-grade boys. 10 a.m.-noon June 5-9. Fee: $60 (includes T-shirt).
Genesis Health Club
3725 W. 13th St.
Mixed Martial Arts MMA-based sports conditioning and self defense/anti-bullying classes for kids taught by Nick Berens and Andy Zerger. Month-long session begins June 5 and may continue until school starts, depending on demand. Sessions for ages 6-12 are 11:30 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Sessions for 13-18 years are from noon until 12:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Preregistration is required. Cost: to be determined.
Acrobatic Academy, Inc.
2111 N. Maize Road
316-721-2230
Summer Programs Swim Lessons, Youth Exercise, Gymnastics, Dance, Ninja Class, Martial Arts Ages: 1 & older, subject to activity.
The First Tee of Greater Wichita
316-806-0033
The First Tee Life Skills Experience Youth ages 5 to 16 team up with experts in positive youth development to become good golfers and even better people. Summer sessions are $70. Scholarships available. Classes offered at Tex Consolver Golf Course, 1931 S. Tyler; Wichita MacDonald Golf Course, 840 N. Yale; Terradyne Country Club, 1400 Terradyne, Andover.
YMCA
316-719-7701
www.ymcawichita.org
NBC Volleyball Camps Coaches will help you master blocking, serving, hitting and more. Camps are $195-$225 and are offered at YMCA Farha Sport Centers, 3405 S Meridian; 640 S. YMCA Drive in Andover.
NBC Basketball Camps Focus on the crucial keys to becoming a great player. Camps are $115-$225 and are offered at YMCA Farha Sport Centers, 3405 S. Meridian and 640 S. YMCA Drive, Andover. For information call 316-719-7702.
NBC Soccer Camps Elementary players will learn the fundamentals of soccer in an encouraging and fun environment. Older or more experienced campers will get training to help both field players and goal keepers master their position. Camps are $195-$225 and are offered at the YMCA Farha Sport Center Indoor Turf Fields, 3405 S. Meridian. Call 316-719-7730 for information.
Advanced Basketball Advanced basketball league is a competitive sports experience featuring a season of 8 games with practices and a post-season tournament. Fee: $85 for Y members, $135 for nonmembers. Offered at the Wichita YMCA Farha Sport Center, 3405 S Meridian. Call 316-719-7702 for information.
Farha Soccer League Established teams will be placed into this league, which includes 8 games plus playoffs for the top 4 teams in each division. $50 for Y members, $70 for nonmembers. Available at the YMCA Farha Sport Center Indoor Turf Fields, 3405 S. Meridian. Call 316-719-7730 for information.
Youth Track & Field Young athletes can hone their skills in long jump, softball throw, shot put, relay/individual running with distances 50-1600m in the Y’s youth track program. Practice begins week of May 22; games begin June 5. Cost: $40 for Y member, $60 for nonmembers. Additional $14 for a reversible jersey. Ages: 7-14.
Locations: Andover, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54, 733-9622; East, 9333 E. Douglas, 685-2251; North, 3330 N. Woodlawn, 858-9622; Northwest, 13838 W. 21st St., 260-9622; South, 3405 S. Meridian, 942-5511; and West, 6940 Newell, 942-2271. (Meets and practices held at local tracks.)
Summer Youth Volleyball Leagues
Young athletes will learn the fundamentals of the game as they develop new skills during summer youth sport leagues at the YMCA. Featuring 8 games, up to 6 practices, volunteer coaches, athletes get to play a minimum of half of each game. Practice begins week of May 22; games begin June 5. Cost: $40 for Y members; $60 for nonmembers. Additional $14 for a reversible jersey. Ages: students in grades 2-7.
Locations: Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54, 733-9622; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas, 685-2251; North YMCA, 3330 N. Woodlawn, 858-9622; Northwest YMCA, 13838 W. 21st St. North, 260-9622; South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian, 942-5511; and West YMCA, 6940 Newell, 942-2271.
Summer Youth Baseball, T-ball, Machine Pitch, and Softball Leagues Young athletes will learn the fundamentals of the game as they develop new skills during summer youth sport leagues at the YMCA. Featuring 8 games, up to 6 practices, volunteer coaches, athletes get to play a minimum of half of each game. Practice begins week of May 22; games begin June 5. Cost: $40 for Y members; $60 for nonmembers. Additional $14 for a reversible jersey. Ages: 4-12.
Locations: Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54, 733-9622; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas, 685-2251; North YMCA, 3330 N. Woodlawn, 858-9622; Northwest YMCA, 13838 W. 21st St. North, 260-9622; South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian, 942-5511; and West YMCA, 6940 Newell, 942-2271.
Wichita Collegiate School
9115 E. 13th St.
Kickin’ Kids Karate An age-appropriate workout designed to build cooperation, self-confidence, self-control and mental focus while learning the basics of Karate. Kids are very active during the class, stretching, running, playing and working as a group and on individual skills. Students will test each semester to earn patches: Goals, Control, Manners, 100% Effort, Leader, Teamwork. Two sessions offered, one on Monday, one on Wednesday. $150. Call 316-771-2314 for information.
Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate The main focus is self-defense that works. Secondarily, we teach strength, endurance, coordination, balance, and overall mental and physical discipline. All students start as a white belt. Ages: 7-adult. Returning students $105 for whole summer, $11 per week. Fees for new students are $126 for entire summer or $13 per week. Call 316-371-4792 for information.
Basketball camps - Multiple sessions for girls and boys, divided by ages Kindergarten-8th grade to help them be successful basketball players. Camps for boys: $105-$136. Camps for girls: $95-$105. and for boys and girls.
Volleyball Grades 3-5 – Learn basics of volleyball. 1-3 p.m. June 26-27. $78.00
Volleyball Grades 6-8 – Players will receive individual instruction on how to improve their serving, passing, setting, and hitting to prepare for the fall season. 1-4 p.m. June 21-23. $84.
Collegiate also offers soccer, baseball, tennis and cheer camps.
