2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Other activities

Trinity Academy
12345 E. 21st St.
316-634-0909
To register for all classes go to www.trinityacademy.org and click on Summer Session.
Intro to Digital Productions Explore the basics of Garageband, create your own song from scratch, and film/edit a short music video. Grades 6-12. 9:30 a.m.-noon June 8-9. Fee: $50.
Strategy Board Games Learn problem solving and critical thinking by playing a strategy board game like 7 Wonders, Pandemic, Power Grid, Settlers of Catan, Puerto Rico, and Forbidden Island/Desert. At least one new game will be learned each day. (Max 6 students.) Grades 7-12. 1-4 p.m. June 5-8 or July 31-Aug. 3. Fee: $39.
Cooking Class Fun and fabulous food! Students will make scrumptious treats and take them home to share. Max: 10 students. Grades 5-8. 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. June 19-22. Fee: $85 (includes supplies).
Trinity Fishing Camp Learn to fish at Trinity’s pond. Campers should wear old tennis shoes and shorts or long pants. Fishing equipment provided or bring your own gear. Each camp is one week long. Ages 8 and up (5-7 years, if accompanied by an adult). All sessions are 8-10 a.m. Sessions offered: June 5-9, June 19-23, July 10-14, July 24-28.
Reformation Lutheran Church
7601 E. 13th St.
316-650-4126
Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School: Created by God, Built for a Purpose 5:45-8:15 p.m. July 17-21. Kid-friendly meal served each day at 5 p.m. Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats. Each day ends with a Funshop Finale with family and friends at 7:45 p.m. Ages: 3 to kids who will enter 6th grade. Cost: $5 per week per child. Advance registration requested or register at the door.
First Presbyterian Church
525 N. Broadway
“Solar Under the Sun” Vacation Bible School 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12-16. Through Bible study, learning centers and mission moments, children will learn about the role of solar power as it sustains life, gives energy, lights the earth, brings warmth and promotes growth. Ages: Kindergarten through fifth grade. Free. Latchkey available for $10 for morning or afternoon or $15 for the entire week. Children need to bring a sack lunch. Registration by phone required. Deadline is May 21.
Maize United Methodist Church
208 E. Academy, Maize
Hero Central Vacation Bible School 9 a.m.-noon, June 5-9. Ages: Preschool and up. Free ice cream social for kids and families at 1 p.m. June 9. To register, contact info@maizeumc.com or call 316-722-0413.
West Heights United Methodist Church
745 N. Westlink Ave.
316-722-3805
Lego Camp Experience how, with Jesus’ help, we can build a firm foundation for our faith. Activities include games, crafts, treasure hunts, Lego car building and Lego car racing. 9 a.m.-noon June 6-9. Fee: $70. Limit of 24 participants. Camp is for those entering 1st-6th grades.
Creativity Camp A collision of art and faith, gives your child the opportunity to discover their creative gifts while learning about their relationship with God., 9 a.m.-noon June 27-29. Fee: $70 Limit of 24 participants Attending Camp is for those entering kindergarten -6th grade in the fall.
Wichita Collegiate School
9115 E. 13th St.
316-771-2289
Driver Education Ages 13 - Adult. Multiple sessions throughout summer with 8 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours driving time. Fee: $395.00
Preschool Playtime Part-time preschool experience centered on children’s literature will include art, music, movement, and language activities. 9-11:30 a.m. June 6-July 17. Ages 3-4 Fee: $275
Middle Eastern Cuisine et Culture 2-3:30 p.m. July 17-21. Grades 1-3 Fee: $125
