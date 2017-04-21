2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Science

Wichita State University
1845 Fairmount
Shocker STEM Camps Spend four days performing hands-on activities. June 19-22 session is for boys and girls who have completed grades 6-8. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26-29 session is for boys and girls who have completed grades 3-5. Fee: $100 per child. To register: www.wichita.edu/shockerstemcamps
WSU Human Performance Lab Presents: Camp P.I. (Performance Investigators) Students in third-fifth grades engage in fun activities focusing on foundational elements of human performance and movement and how these concepts translate and relate to Newton’s laws. Date to be announced. Time will be spent at Wichita State University’s Human Performance Lab and The Wichita Sports Forum. Cost: $125 per child. To register: Contact bobby.berry@wichita.edu or call 316-978-5952.
Exercise Science Sports Camp Designed for athletes, 6th-12th grade, who want to know and understand the physiology within the body during exercise and physical performance. Athletes will receive assessments, tips, and techniques to be the best athlete they can be. The camp will also allow for fun activities, ranging from speed and agility training on the Cessna Stadium track to a tour of the strength and conditioning facility at Koch Arena. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4. Cost: $100 per child. To register: Contact bobby.berry@wichita.edu or call 316-978-5952.
Wichita River Festival
WichitaRiverfest.com
Full STEAM Ahead: Fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math June 2-9, June 9, Cox Kids Corner in downtown Wichita at Riverfest 2017. Entertainment, games, make-and-take projects and more for kids up to 12. Admission is included in the price of a River Festival button - $3 for children if purchased before May 4.
STEAM City at Riverfest A place for middle school- to high school-aged youth to explore, engage and experience the cool factors of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Learn about and have fun with the gadgetry that fuels workforce creativity and innovation, now and into the future. June 4, Main Street at William Street. Admission is included in the price of a River Festival button - $3 for children if purchased before May 4.
Trinity Academy
12345 E. 21st St.
316-634-0909
To register for all classes go to www.trinityacademy.org and click on Summer Session.
Lego Mindstorms Camp Learn while having fun: Create and program a robot! Grades 6-8. 2-4 p.m. July 17-28. Fee: $150.
Build a Computer Learn what each part of a computer does and what it costs, and get hands-on experience assembling a computer. Grades 6-12. 9:30 a.m.-noon June 6-7. Fee: $50.
Trinity Academy K-8
1870 N. Founders Circle
316-634-0909
We Do 2 Lego Camp Students will work with motors and sensors to build and program their designs. Grades 2-5. 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 12-15. Fee: $125.
Imagine That Toys
2939 N. Rock Road
316-239-7483
Science of Slime Whip up a batch of slime that stores light energy and then glows in the dark. We will make simple science experiments to create a safe material. 11 a.m. and noon June 21. $7. Reservations required. Ages 7 and up.
Exploration Place
300 N. McLean Blvd.
316-660-0620
www.exploration.org
Superhero Breakfast 10-11:30 a.m., June 10. All ages. Dress as your favorite superhero and meet other famous heroes including Exploration Place’s own STEMtacular! Take part in special activities that require a hero’s strength and smarts Fuel up with a tasty breakfast and take on the national traveling exhibit Hall of Heroes. Registration required. Members $20; nonmembers, $25.
Kids Night Out! Superhero Style 7-11 p.m. July 7. For kids entering grades 1-5. Engineer ways to defeat villans, concoct your own magical escape and meeting Exploration Place’s superhero, STEMtacular. Activities begin at 7 p.m., registration and late check in ends at 8 p.m. Late night snack included. Registration required. Members, $20; nonmembers, $25.
3rd Annual Wichita Mini Maker Faire 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 22, noon-5 p.m. July 23. A family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, resourcefulness and a celebration of the maker movement. Included with museum admission of $6-$9.50.
Summer camp For students entering grades 1-6. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Weekly camps: $125 for members; $140 for nonmembers. Four day camps are $100 for members and $115 for nonmembers. Minecraft Mayhem from May 30-June 2, Superhero Science from June 5-9, Create a Comic Strip from June 12-16, Super Spies from June 19-23, Build to Soar from June 26-30, Paleo Party from July 10-14, Origins: Heroes and Villians from July 17-21; Chemical Crusaders from July 24-28.
Extra Extra: In partnership with Music Theatre Wichita and its production of Disney’s Newsies, in this special week-long camp, students will investigate science news from around the world and publish a newspaper. Aug. 7-11.
TinkerTech Summer Camps For students entering grades 5-9. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. $125 for members; $140 for nonmembers. Comic Strip Animation from June 5-9, Coding Craze from June 12-16, Games Galore from June 19-23, City Circuits from June 26-30, Super Toys and Tech from July 10-14 and Design a Drone from July 17-21.
