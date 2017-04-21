2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Recreation

El Dorado Lake
Walnut Valley Sailing Club
wvsailing.com
deanngadalla@yahoo.com
Learn to Sail Program Instructors will be U.S. Sailing certified. Past sailing experience is not necessary. Classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday over two sessions: June 5-15 and June 19-29. Youth meet from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults meet from 6-9 p.m. Youth: $100 per session. Adults: $225 per session.
Ninnescah Sailing Association
West shore of Cheney Lake
5104 E. Smoots Creek Road, Cheney
316-691-2710
Learn to Sail - Junior Sailing Camps Learn boating and water safety, basic sailing, and racing techniques. Camps are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Two sessions offered: June 26-30 and July 24-28. Coaches are U.S. Sailing certified and boats are provided. Registration at www.ninnescah.org; click on learn to sail. $125 for Ninnescah Sailing Association members; $150 for nonmembers.
First Presbyterian Church
9601 W. 73rd St. North, Valley Center
Phone: 316 -263-0248
Summer Swim at Whispering Winds Open swimming and wading pools in a natural setting at Whispering Winds Camp. Open 1:30-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Life guard on duty at all times. All ages. Cost: $9 per day per child. Season passes available.
Wichita Park & Recreation
Summer Events at Naftzger Park
650 E. William
316-268-4259, www.wichita.gov/parkandrec
Magic Show 10 a.m.-noon May 27. All ages. Free.
Barry’s Equipment and Truck Expo Come and hang out with Barry and enjoy the experience of touching real live trucks from a Fire Truck, Ambulance, to a Knuckle Boom Truck and more. 9-11 a.m. June 10. All ages. Free.
Cars in the Park Bring the family and enjoy looking at vintage cars while listening to music. 10 a.m.-noon June 24. All ages. Free.
Carnival Enjoy carnival games including bean bag toss, ring toss, fish pond, and more. Win prizes! 9-11 a.m. July 15. Ages 4 and older. Free.
DJ in the Park Listen to a local DJ perform while relaxing. 6-8 p.m. July 29. Family event. Free.
Back to School Bash Recreation games, food trucks and a craft project. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5. Family. Free.
Barry’s Recreation Station In addition to the activities from the Recreation Station, be sure to visit the Interactive Fountain and playground. Family event. Free.
Schedule:
At Osage Park, 2121 W. 31st St. South: 6-8 p.m. June 15. Ages 8 and over. Free.
Fairmount Park, 1647 N. Yale Blvd.: 6-8 p.m. June 29. Family event. Free.
Orchard Park, 4808 W. Ninth St.: 6-8 p.m. July 13.
Buffalo Park, 10201 Hardtner: 6-8 p.m. July 27.
Central Riverside Park, 720 Nims: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17.
O.J. Watson Park
3055 S. Lawrence Road
316-529-9940
Outdoor Adventure Camp Fishing, creeking, horseback riding, kayaking and more! Camp is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 10-14 attend June 5-9. Ages 6-9 attend June 12-16. Fee is $149.
Summer of Discovery Camp Week-long camps. A licensed 10-week summer day camp program featuring fun on-site games/activities, swimming and exciting field trips. Each week features a new theme. Camps are from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 30-Aug. 4. Ages: 6-13. Cost: $105 per week, per child. Discount of $10 per week for second child and $20 per week for subsequent children. Discounts for immediate family members only. Lunch, morning and afternoon snack provided. Program is licensed by KDHE. DCF assistance is accepted. No online registration. Register directly at the location you wish to attend.
Camps are offered at:
Edgemoor Recreation Center, 5815 E. Ninth St., 316-688-9392
Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas, 316-337-9191
Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W. Ninth St., 316-337-9244
(Dates and themes offered vary by location.)
School’s Out for the Summer Jump into summer with a field trip to Funtastics to enjoy gymnastics, trampoline and zip line activities.
Fun & Fit Kids Get fit and have fun at Urban Air Trampoline Park and golf clinics at the City’s Golf Courses.
It’s Game Time The game is on with miniature golf and laser tag at All Star Sports, as well as tours of Wichita State basketball and baseball facilities.
Kids in the Kitchen Learn to cook with professional chefs at the Butler Culinary Program and eat great food at the Texas Roadhouse.
Stars & Stripes Celebrate Independence Day with camp favorite field trips to Carousel Skate Center and All Star Adventures.
Super Heroes & Hometown Heroes Enjoy super hero activities at Exploration Place, space heroes at the Kansas Cosmosphere and on-site presentations by hometown heroes from the Wichita Police and Fire Departments.
That’s Entertainment Kids will be entertained all week long while attending the Palace West Movie Theater and Seneca Bowl.
Welcome to the Jungle Get up close and personal with animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo and Tanganyika Wildlife Park.
Wet & Wild It’s all about water this week with visits to Wellington and Clearwater Water Parks.
Where the Wild Things Are Check out the bugs and critters at The Bug Lady’s Science Academy as well as enjoy miniature golf, pedal boats and train ride at Watson Park.
Boston Recreation Center
6655 E. Zimmerly
316-688-9301
Specialty Camps These fun theme-related camps will engage your child with physical and intellectual challenges, crafts and interactive games related directly to that theme. All camps are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages: 6-13, unless noted. Cost: $25 per one-day camp.
Special paperwork is required and child must bring a lunch and drink. Online registration is available. Each week of camp has registration deadlines.
Here is the schedule for one-day camps:
June 13 - Power Ranger Training It’s Morphin’ time! Create your own identity and gear. Then, complete training courses to defeat the villain and save the good guys!
June 30 - Junior Chef Boot Camp Budding Chefs will create tasty masterpieces such as sliders and much more! Ages 8-13.
June 16 - Wide World of Sports The ultimate sports competition party with a day of basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and pickleball.
June 27 - Messy Science Campers, choose your ooze! Make magnetic slime, erupt a 30-foot soda geyser and other foamy, sudsy hands-on experiments.
July 7 - Lego Mania Play a variety of games and competitions using Lego Bricks, such as Sky High Tower Challenge and more.
July 18 - Hunger Games The odds will be ever in your favor after training in archery, orienteering and knot tying, along with team challenges.
July 21 - Wonka’s Chocolate Factory Camp Calling all Oompah Loompahs! This day will focus on making mouth-watering treats such as marshmallow fun pops and chocolate mice.
Aug. 1 - Twisted Sports You’ll have a blast playing traditional sports with a unique twist. Play air pong, monkey soccer, noodle hockey and more unique games.
Aug. 4 - Art Explosion Have a dynamite day creating clay roses, stained-glass candle holder, dream catcher and a string art graffiti wall mural.
Here is the schedule for Boston Recreation Center’s week-long camps:
June 5-9 - Project Runway Campers with a passion for fashion will create fierce fashion accessories, design their own T-shirt, receive modeling tips and participate in a fashion shoot. Fee is $125.
June 19-23 - Jedi Training Camp Help restore the Jedi Order and train to use the force, develop light saber skills and conquer the Death Star. Fee is $119.
July 10-14 Hogwart’s Academy Take part in a number of wizarding activities such as Potion Making, Defense against the Dark Arts and Quidditch. Plus, earn points for your house! Fee is $119.
July 24-28 Medieval Times Step back in time and prove your bravery as a knight through archery, jousting and fun games where you defend the castle against the dragons and black wizards. Fee is $119.
Derby Recreation Commission
1900 E. James St., Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
World’s Largest Swimming Lesson In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of 36,564 and build awareness about the importance of teaching kids to swim, Rock River Rapids will join aquatic centers from around the world as a part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Bring your entire family, friends, and neighbors and brush up on your swimming skills while being part of the world record attempt. 9:30 a.m. June 22. All ages. Free.
Rock River Rapids 500 Racers, Start Your Engines! Be at Rock River Rapids for the Green Flag of the annual Rock River Rapids 500. When the doors open, styrofoam race cars will be available to purchase for $3 each, then head over to the ‘Detail Shop’ where you can decorate your car for the big race. Cars do not have to be decorated, but must be purchased before 2 p.m. to be eligible for the race. Cars will complete one lap around the lazy river to determine the winners. 1-3 p.m. July 13. All ages. Free.
Dive-In Movie, “Back to the Future” Watch hit movies in the water and under the stars in the comfort of a deck chair or in the water. Movies are feature length and show in the lap pool. Concessions available. 8:30 p.m. June 15. Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by adult who is at least 16. $5 per person. Movie rated PG.
Dive-In Movie, “Top Gun” Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by adult who is at least 16. 8:30 p.m. June 6. $5 per person. Movie is rated PG.
Tot Time Exploration Swim with your child without the big kids around. Tot Time gives you access to the shallow pool with two tunnel slides, a boat slide, play features, and floatables. When Rock River Rapids opens to the public, you may stay and swim. Children 5 years old and younger only. They must be accompanied by a patron 16 or older. Two children per adult. 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, June 3-Aug. 12. $8 for children; $9 for adult.
Preschool Game Day The best method for encouraging physical activity is to focus on a child’s natural desire for play. This is a community-wide effort to teach fun games and activities that parents can do with children. 10-10:45 a.m. Aug. 2. 2-6 years of age. Free. Bring a swimsuit.
Derby Recreation Commission
2020 N. Nelson Drive, Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Kids @ the Store Hey kids, come join us for a free guided grocery store tour where you’ll learn skills for buying healthy foods on a budget. During the hour tour, you’ll practice skills like buying fruits and vegetables on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels, identifying whole grains and sticking to your budget! Registration required. Space is limited. Parents are welcome to attend too. Sessions available 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 14 and July 5. Ages 5 and up. Free.
Derby Recreation Commission
2801 E. James St., Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Derby Kite Festival Build your own kite and have a fun-filled afternoon with your family. 1-4 p.m. May 20. All ages. Free.
Preschool Game Day Bring your children out for active games that provide both fitness and healthy recreation for your child. This is a community-wide effort to teach fun games and activities that parents can do with children. 10-10:45 a.m. June 8. Ages: 2-6. Free.
Derby Recreation Commission
309 N. Woodlawn, Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Recreation Station Camp Recreation Station is a summer day camp designed for kids. Sign up for one week or all 9 weeks. Those who sign up for 9 weeks will receive a season pass to Rock River Rapids water park. Enjoy games, crafts, field trips and swimming. Snacks are provided in the morning and afternoon. Meals will be provided through the Summer Food Program Monday through Friday. All campers receive a T-shirt and weekly newsletters. Children are grouped by age or according to the completed grade of the 2016-2017 school year: K-1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-5th. Payment guarantees enrollment. Recreation Station is a DCF provider taking the Kansas Benefits Card. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 5-Aug. 4. Ages: K-5th. $105 per week or $924 for 9 weeks.
Derby Recreation Commission
633 S. Lakeview
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Ice Cream Day Celebrate National Ice Cream Month by commemorating the ice cream cone. Activities and free ice cream. All ages. 1-2 p.m. July 11. Free.
Derby Recreation Commission
801 E. Market. St., Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Kid Fit Use outdoor circuit equipment to challenge your kids while having fun. 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 10-July 25. Ages: 6-10. Fee: $16.
K-5th Grade Youth Yoga Practice yoga with a theme of nature and animals. 11-11:45 a.m. June 6-July 25. K-5th. Fee: $28.
Horseback Riding Camp Let’s giddy-up and go for a ride with the DRC and C-Arrow Stables. This 4-day camp will teach safety, saddling, care of tack and horsemanship skills. Riding skills include barrel riding, trail riding, riding in a large group, trail obstacles, and low jumping. Each child will have their own horse for the whole camp. Long pants and boots with a 1-inch heel must be worn, and a waiver from C-Arrow Stables must be completed. 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. May 30-June 2. Ages: 5 and up. Fee: $135.
Volleyball Camp This three-day volleyball camp will be instructed by former Wichita State volleyball player Cori Broddle and is designed to prepare players by teaching the fundamentals of the game and the aspect of team play. 10 a.m.-noon June 12-14. Grades: 4th-8th. Fee: $40.
Youth Boot Camp Work on strength and flexibility with amazing core work and get in shape this summer. 9:30-10:15 a.m. June 10-July 29. Ages: 10-16. Fee: $16.
Youth Stretch and Strength Learn exercise that will help you move and feel better. Strength and movement are the key to a healthy lifestyle. This is the summer to start. 10:30-11:15 a.m. June 10-July 29. Ages: 10-16. Fee: $16.
Sports Performance Speed, Power, Agility, and Plyometrics to improve your athletic ability. This class will take you from our outdoor circuit system to the high school track. Each workout will be different to increase muscle confusion and promote overall endurance and strength. The class is taught by our certified personal trainer and will meet at the front lobby. The class will be going outside at times. 8-9 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. June 6-July 25. Ages:10-16. Fee: $16.
6th-8th Grade Yoga This class will take you through a series of poses that will give you strength and flexibility. 11-11:45 a.m. June 8-July 27. Fee: $28.
Dryland Training for Swimmers Take your swimming to the next level with dryland conditioning. We will focus on shoulder strength and flexibility, core strength, hip flexibility with a full body stretching. 6-6:45 p.m. June 5-July 24. Ages: 10-16. Fee: $16.
Derby Recreation Commission
920 N. Rock Road, Derby
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Pre-Cool Art Camp Action Art. Who needs a paintbrush to paint? Dribbled, splashed or smeared, the choice is yours. In this class you will use marbles, toy cars and trucks, straws and maybe even a roller coaster to make art that expresses motion and speed. 9-11 a.m. June 5-8. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp We will draw, paint, and create all kinds of vehicles. From unicycles to big trucks, if it rolls, you can make it. 9-11 a.m. June 12-15. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp Wild Things. Drawing inspiration from Where the Wild Things Are, you will create all kinds of wild and wooly creatures. 9-11 a.m. June 19-22. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp Mud Pies. Spend a week in the mud! Make pinch pots, hand pressings, letter holders. Come for the dirt, stay for the fun. 9-11 a.m. June 26-29. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp In a Bug’s Life. Using stories like The Hungry Caterpillar and A House for Hermit Crab, you will make all kinds of different crawling creatures using paint, glue, and clay. 9-11 a.m. July 10-13. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp The Color Fields of Rothko. Many artists have explored art though use of color without form. Using paper, paint, yarn and maybe ink, you will explore the world of color through the eyes of art history’s greatest color field artist, Mark Rothko. 9-11 a.m. July 17-20. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Pre-Cool Art Camp Blast From the Past. From spin art to tie-dye, we will look at some of the fun art trends of years past. Use different painting media to explore the world of art. 9-11 a.m. July 24-27. Ages: 3-5. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp Super Hero Origins. Start off your Throw Back Summer with the correct attire. In this class, you will design and create your very own original Hero Costume. Start with a drawing and end with wearable art. 10-11:30 a.m. June 5-8. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp Comic Book Heroes. All comics have an origin story from the past. If you want to tell your super hero story from the start, then this is the class for you. 10-11:30 a.m. June 12-15. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp Heroes Assemble. Using clay, paper, cardboard and paint, we will make all the characters that populate your comic books. 10-11:30 a.m. June 19-22. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp It’s a Breeze. Create whimsical clay wind chimes to catch the summer breezes. Learn to make and use ceramic tiles to create these three-dimensional works. 10-11:30 a.m. June 26-29. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp Pop Art Warhol. Have you ever wanted to make a can of soup last a lifetime? Using paper, paint, pastels, and more, you will discover the incredible worlds of regular objects. 10-11:30 a.m. July 10-13. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp The Color Fields of Rothko. Many artists have explored art though the use of color without form. Using paper, paint, yarn and maybe ink, you will explore the world of color through the eyes of art history’s greatest color field artist, Mark Rothko. 10-11:30 a.m. July 17-20. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Art Discoverers Art Camp Blast from the Past. Use different painting media to explore the world of art by looking into the past. 10-11:30 a.m. July 24-27. Ages: 6-9. Fee: $32.
Camp Center Stage Theater Lion King Jr. The African savannah comes to life on our stage with Simba, Rafiki. Young actors will learn many aspects of stage craft including voice projection, singing and choreography as well as behind the scenes aspects of technical theater. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 5-July 27. Ages: 8-16. Fee: $80.
Derby Recreation Commission
S. Woodlawn Blvd. & E. 63rd St. S.
316-788-3781
www.derbyrec.com
Disc Golf Clinic At Stone Creek Park’s disc golf course, learn the fundamentals of the game, the starting out drive and what is called the “ending putt.” Etiquette and safety will also be covered in this clinic. 9 a.m. June 24. Ages: 8 and up. Free.
