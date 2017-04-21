2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Nature and animals

Botanica
701 N. Amidon
316-264-0448
Daily Drop-In Activities Join us this summer in the Downing Children’s Garden. Every day of the week there’s a wild and educational activity to keep you entertained. All ages. General admission: $5.
Summer Family Event Celebrating the opening of the Butterfly House and anything that flies. The first 100 kids will get to release a butterfly in our Butterfly House. $6.
Singletree Stables
2100 E. 45th St. North
316-207-9513 or 316 393-6116
Summer Camp Horseback Riding Ages: 6 years through adult. $175 per week.
Sedgwick County Zoo Cargill Learning Center
5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
316-266-8213, www.scz.org
(Prices are $55 per session for members and $75 per session for nonmembers, except where noted.)
Down on the Zoo Farm Explore our domestic animal friends down on the Zoo farm. Sessions: 8:30-10 a.m. June 12-16 and 10:30-noon July 31-Aug. 4; Age 3.
Shapes Alive Find shapes around the Zoo. Sessions: 10:30-noon, June 12-16 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 31-Aug. 4. Age 3.
Creature Count One nose, two legs, three spots, four hooves … what else can we count? 8:30-10 a.m May 29-June 2 and 10:30-noon July 17-21 Ages: 4-5.
Cat Tails Discover the amazing members of the cat family, large and small. 10:30 a.m.-noon May 29-June 2 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 17-21. Ages: 4-5.
Animals A-Z Focus on a letter each day and see lots of animals along the way. 8:30-10 a.m. June 5-9 and 10:30 a.m.-noon July 24-28. Ages: 4-5.
Three Little Pigs Folk tales come alive when we explore popular animal stories. 10:30-noon June 5-9 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 24-28. Ages: 4-5.
Growing Up Does a mother frog do the same thing as a mother wallaroo? Find out. 8:30-10 a.m. July 3-7 and 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11. Ages: 4-5.
Wild Wardrobes Learn about the fur, feather, scales, and skins worn by the animals. 10:30-noon, July 3-7 and 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 7-11. Ages: 4-5.
Kindergarten Critters Refresh your almost kindergartener’s fundamentals and classroom etiquette as they explore animals and nature. 8:30-noon July 31-Aug. 4 and 8:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11. Age: 5-year-olds. $110 for members; $130 nonmembers.
Animal Super Senses Explore the Zoo like never before and learn about some animal super senses. 8:30-10 a.m. May 29-June 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon July 17-21 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 3-7. Ages: 6-7.
Claws, Paws and Jaws Find out how and why cats of all sizes use their claws, paws and jaws 10:30 a.m.-noon May 29-June 2 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 24-28. Ages: 6-7.
ABCs of Conservation Always Believe you Can help animals and their homes. 8:30-10 a.m. June 5-9 and 10:30 a.m.-noon July 24-28. Ages: 6-7.
Dig It Discover all the crazy things animals do with dirt. 8:30-10 a.m. June 19-23 and 10:30 a.m.-noon July 10-14. Ages: 6-7.
Nature Nut What animals call Kansas home and how do you invite them to yours? 10:30 a.m.-noon June 19-23 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 10-14. Ages: 6-7.
Bare Necessities All Zoo animals need the same things. Can you guess what? 10:30 a.m.-noon July 3-7. Ages: 6-7.
Zoo Detectives Who was that cunning predator that left only feathers and prints behind? 8:30-10 a.m. June 12-16 and 10:30 a.m.-noon June 19-23. Ages: 8-10.
Winged Wonders Bats, birds and butterflies. Discover how they all fly. 10:30 a.m.-noon June 12-16 and 8:30-10 a.m. June 19-23. Ages: 8-10.
Don’t Bring That in the House Slugs, bugs, snakes, and lizards: explore animals that you can’t bring home. 10:30 a.m.-noon June 19-23 and 8:30-10 a.m. July 10-14. Ages: 8-10.
Animal Myth Busters From slimy snakes to quill-shooting porcupines, investigate animal myths. 8:30 a.m.-noon July 3-7 and Aug. 7-11. Ages: 8-10. Members: $110; nonmembers: $130.
Junior Zookeeper: Birds Sessions: 8:30-10 a.m. May 29-June 2, June 19-23, July 17, 21 and July 31-Aug. 4. Ages 10-12.
Junior Zookeeper: Veterinary Medicine Learn what it takes to become a zoo veterinarian. Sessions: 10:30 a.m.-noon, May 29-June 2; 1-2:30 p.m. July 17-21; and 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 7-11. Ages 10-12.
Junior Zookeeper: North America/The Downing Gorilla Forest These diverse collections of animals take a creative keeper to care for them. Discover the Zoo in exciting hands-on programs. Sessions: 10:30 a.m.-noon June 5-9, July 10-14, and July 17-21. Ages 10-12.
Junior Zookeeper: Farms and Australia/South America Mammals Discover what it takes to care for the amazing animals. Sessions: 1-2:30 p.m. June 5-9; 1-2:30 p.m. June 5-9; and 2:45-4:15 p.m. July 24-28. Ages 10-12.
Art with the Animals Discover a variety of art techniques and how they apply to the Zoo. Sessions: 2:45-4:15 p.m., June 12-16 and July 31-Aug. 4. Ages 10-12.
Junior Zookeeper: Amphibians and Reptiles Discover how our keepers care for snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs. Sessions: 10:30 a.m.-noon, June 19-23, July 31-Aug. 4 and Aug. 7-11. Ages 10-12.
Junior Zookeeper: Veldt Learn how to feed a giraffe and brush a hippo’s teeth. Sessions: 1-2:30 p.m., July 24-28, July 10-14 and July 31-Aug. 4. Ages 10-12.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park
1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
www.twpark.com, 316-794-8954
Summer Safari Camp Each week focuses on an unique theme, including “The Fast and the Furriest” and “Grossology.” Campers participate in hands-on science activities and animal encounters. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekly, July 10-Aug. 11. Ages: 6-12. $120 per child per week.
Cub Camp Cub Camp Interactive learning experiences, “try it yourself” science. Meet animal visitors. 8 a.m.-noon, June 12-16 and June 26-30. Ages: 4-5. $75 per week.
Junior Zookeeper Camp A week-long camp gives kids a taste of what being a keeper is like. Spend part of a day helping the keepers behind the scenes. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 5-9 and June 19-23. Ages: 6 to 9. $120 per week.
Junior Zookeeper Academy Older students will dive more deeply into the world of zookeeping. Noon to 5 p.m. June 12-16 and June 26-30. Ages: 10-13. $250 per week.
Junior Zookeeper University Each day, campers will help the keepers behind the scenes and learn from our most highly qualified staff members. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 19-23. Ages: 14-18. $625 per child.
Stroller Safaris Connect with your children while experiencing free play in nature. Pre-registration is encouraged for these drop-in programs. 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Friday of every month. Ages: birth to 3. $20 per adult/child pair.
Family Nature Club Family Spend time as a family and get hands-on experiences with nature. Club membership covers the entire 2017 season — that’s 7 hours of free play in nature. 2-3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. All ages. $20 per person/$100 per family.
Great Plains Nature Center
6232 E. 29th St. North
316-683-5499; www.gpnc.org
Solar Power Shines! Think outside the barrel with solar energy projects. Registration required. 1-3 p.m. June 21. Ages: entering 3rd-5th grade. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Orienteering #1 Learn how maps are made, use maps and compasses to find markers on a plotted course and go on a treasure hunt. Registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. July 12. Ages: 3rd-5th grade. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
River Walk Take a nature walk down the middle of the Arkansas River. Registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 27. Ages: 3rd-5th grade. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers. Location to be announced.
Grade School-aged Mutant Ninja Turtles A week-long class involving turtle education, park exploration and ninja training. Registration required. 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23, with a pizza party from noon-12:30 p.m. on the last day. Ages: kindergarten through fifth grade. Fee: $50 for members, $65 for nonmembers.
Herp Hunt Put on your muck boots and venture into the park in search of reptiles and amphibians! Expect to get a bit dirty. Long pants recommended. Registration required. Class for 6th grade and older is 10:30 a.m. May 25. Class for grades 3-5 is 10:30 a.m. May 23. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Hit The Trails From packing to snacking, we’ll prepare and head out for a (slightly) off-road adventure! Registration required. 10 a.m.-noon June 14. Ages: 3rd-5th grade. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Hoot-enanny Discover the mysterious world of owls. We’ll figure out how they fly, play some owl games, and complete a feathery craft. Registration required. 1-4 p.m. July 11. Ages: Kindergarten-2nd grade. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Earth Ninja The class will teach kids how to camouflage themselves with things naturally found in the prairie or woodlands. Wear any camouflage you have! Registration required. Session for 6th-8th grade is 9:30-11 a.m. June 24. Session for 3rd-5th grade is 9:30-11 a.m. July 15. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Water Wonders Learning how the water cycle works. Make sure you wear clothes that can get wet! Registration required. Session for kindergarten-2nd grade is 10-11:30 a.m. June 21. Session for 3rd-5th grade is 10-11:30 a.m. July 19. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Outdoor Kansas Kids Be your own scientist and explore nature. Dive into our streams with fishing clinics, count tree rings, excavate rocks, watch weather. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3. All ages. Free.
Walk With Wildlife 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Walk a half-mile handicapped-accessible loop of trails at Chisholm Creek Park, visit stations set up along to see dozens of species. All ages. $2 per person.
Chasing Butterflies Flutter in to learn about these colorful creatures. Play games, make a butterfly craft and flit and fly through the park on a butterfly walk. Registration required. 9-10 a.m. June 13. Ages: 3-5 years old. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Teddy Bear Tyke Hike Bring your favorite stuffed friend. They can help you feed the turtles, and we’ll learn how anyone big or small can help nature. Registration required. 9-10:30 a.m. July 10. Ages: 3-5 years old. Fee: $6 for members, $9 for nonmembers.
Nature Adventures Each week a naturalist will share experiences with nature and wildlife and answer questions. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, May 22-Aug. 10.
Wildlife Exhibit in Riverside Park
720 Nims
Sponsored by Great Plains Nature Center
316-683-5499
Kansas Critters at KWE Visit the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit in Riverside during feeding time and view some of the more elusive (nocturnal) residents. Each week will highlight a different Kansas animal. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, May 23-Aug. 8. All ages. Free.
