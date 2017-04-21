2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Libraries and reading

Watermark Books & Cafe
4701 E. Douglas
316-682-1181
Camp Watermark A book-themed day camp running Wednesdays in July, Camp Watermark offers activities each day around a book theme. Themes include Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Shakespeare, Coding and “Little House on the Prairie.” 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 5, 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 6. Individual sessions are $30, or $125 for all five sessions.
Beverly Cleary Book Group A book club for readers ages 8-11 (and their parents, if they choose). We will be reading and discussing books by Beverly Cleary this summer. 3:30 p.m. June 8, 22, July 6, 20, Aug. 3. Free
Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt Waldo will be hiding out at local businesses, with a wrapup party with activities. 6 p.m. July 31. Free.
Storytime Join us for stories, games and crafts at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday all summer. Free.
Derby Public Library
1600 E. Walnut Grove, Derby
316-788-0760
(Prior notification is required for groups of 10 or more.)
Drum Safari with Brandon Draper Percussionist will lead audience on an interactive Drum Safari. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 31. All ages. Free.
Jay and Leslie “Laughing Matters” Juggling, mime and fun. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 6. All ages. Free.
Jim Cosgrove “Mr. Stinky Feet” Children’s rock music family concert. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 8. All ages. Free.
Mr. Kneel – Hip Hop for Kids Encouraging and uplifting hip-hop for children. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 13. All ages. Free.
StoneLion Puppet Theater Puppets performing “I’d Rather Be a Hummingbird.” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 22. All ages. Free.
Digeridoo Down Under – Rob Thomas Music and oral history of the aboriginals of Australia. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 27. All ages. Free.
Richard Holmgren – the Flying Debris Show Featurng “Out of this World Extreme Juggling.” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 11. All ages. Free.
Eric Vaughn – Magic Show Incredible outcomes will materialize before your very eyes. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 18. All ages. Free.
Wichita Public Library
Alford Branch Library
3447 S. Meridian
All programs are free. No registration required, unless noted.
Preschool Dance Party Get ready to move and groove. Experience how rhythm and movement make learning fun. 10:30-11 a.m. June 2. Ages 1-6.
Build a Better Locker Start school with an updated locker. Make emoji magnets to keep your notes straight, create a one-of-a kind pencil and pen container, and custom design a cellphone holder. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 6. Grades 6-12.
How Are Roads Built? Have you ever wondered what roads and bridges are made out of or how they are built? Learn about the construction process from a professional and have fun building something of your own. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 9. Ages 5-8.
The Wichita Griots The Wichita Griots are “Building a Better World” with a special presentation at the library. With music, song, drums and stories, this troupe of storytellers will inspire, entertain and educate. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 12. Ages 3-11.
Teen Inventor Challenge An invention is a useful creation that didn’t exist before. Brainstorm and work together with other teens to create solutions to a problem and then make your own vision come to life. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 14. Grades 6-12.
Set It Up, Knock It Down It’s a builder’s paradise with LEGO blocks, wooden blocks, extreme domino toppling, Jenga. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 15. Ages 8-12.
Teen Writing Group Get creative with fun writing prompts and meet other teens interested in writing. Share your work (if you want to) in a relaxed and encouraging environment. 4-5 p.m. June 19. Grades 6-12.
This Is Not a Box With storyteller Jo Ho, enjoy some “building with boxes” stories filled with hilarious characters, concrete plots and framed with lots of role-playing for carpenters of all ages. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 22. Ages 4-11.
Didgeridoo Down Under Enjoy an Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, science, comedy, character building and audience participation by musicians and educators sharing Australian culture. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 29. Ages 3-11.
Build a Mini City Design and build a 3-D tiny town out of cardstock. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 7. Ages 8-11.
Moana’s Library Luau Play games and enjoy activities that relate to the Disney movie “Moana.” 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 13. Ages 3-8.
Build a Better World Through Science Special library program by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City offering hands-on science experiences for children that are entertaining and educational. 1:30-2:30 p.m. July 14. Ages 3-11.
Puzzle Party Family program assembling puzzles for a variety of difficulty levels. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 20. Ages 4 and up.
Preschool Storytime Develop literacy skills while singing, dancing, playing games and enjoying books in a large group setting. 10:30-11 a.m. Mondays, June 5-July 17.
Nursery Rhyme Time Children aged 2 and under sing, dance and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child’s language skills. 10:30-10:50 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Wichita Central Library
223 S. Main
All classes are free. No registration required, except where noted. Register at 316-261-8512 or www.wichitalibrary.org.
Make a Musical Masterpiece Learn about famous works of art, then play Baby Food Hot Potato. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 1. Ages 6-12. Registration begins May 19.
Plan to Laugh With Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters plan to laugh, all while learning about ideas and imagination. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 9. Ages 4-11.
Teen Game Day Bring a friend and meet with other board game fans for some competitive fun. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 13. Grades 6-12. Registration begins May 30.
Magician Shawn Reida Watch things levitate and be baffled by items that appear to vanish into thin air. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 15. Ages 3-11.
Puppet Show Hair Raising Adventures’ Hubert the Lion and the Foolish Giant both have a problem. One is a crocodile – and one is a wizard. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 16. Ages 3-8. Registration required.
Aussie Funk Jam Workshop Using beginner instruments, learn how to play the didgeridoo, including vocalizing and creating simple rhythms. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 28. Grades 6-12. Registration begins June 14.
Structural Engineering for Kids Discover geometric shapes and experiment to see which ones can support the most weight. Registration begins June 15. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 29. Ages 6-12. Registration begins June 15.
Teen Maker Petting Zoo Learn about cool new ways to code and engineer. There will be robots, Little Bits, paper circuits and computer programs. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11. Grades 6-12. Registration begins June 27.
Super Structures Workshop Explore what you can build using triangles, cylinders and arches in a program by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City. 1:30-2:30 p.m. July 13. Ages 6-12.
Explore & Play Creating young readers with playing and singing. 2:30-3:15 p.m. July 14. Ages 3 and under. Registration begins June 30.
Keep It Moving Music Show Music, a dance contest, magic, live animals and a “Do It Now” segment with Rapping Roy and Reggie Regg the Magic Man, the duo of Kansas City’s H3TV. Their message promotes healthy food choices, exercise, teamwork and social interaction. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 17. Ages 4-11.
Throwback Summer Movie Family PG-rated movies. Bring your own snacks. 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 2, 30, July 7, 21 and 28. Ages 8 and up.
Stories and More Storytimes with songs, activities and a craft for ages 3-8 and their families. 6:30-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Nursery Rhyme Time Ages 2 and under. 10:30-10:50 a.m. Wednesdays, June 7-July 19. Repeats 10:30-10:50 a.m. Fridays, June 9-July 21.
Preschool Storytime Ages 3-6 will develop literacy skills while they sing, dance, play games and enjoy books in a large group setting. 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 20.
Baby’s First Storytime Music, rhymes, activities and stories for caregiver one-on-one time with babies ages birth to 9 months. 11:30-11:50 a.m. Fridays, June 9-July 21.
Cuentos Bilingues / Preschool Storytime Storytime presented in both English and Spanish for ages 3-6. 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Comotara Branch Library
(inside the Dillons at 29th and Rock Road)
Take Home Craft: Birdhouse Pick up a packet of material to make a birdhouse at home. Available 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or while supplies last, June 17.
Take Home Craft: Hand Tracing Flower Pick up material to make a two-dimensional potted flower at home. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. or while supplies last, July 15. Ages 4-10
Evergreen Branch Library
2601 N. Arkansas
CreateSpace Complete our LEGO blocks challenges. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 14. Ages 5-12.
Build a Better Locker Start school with an updated locker. Make emoji magnets to keep your notes straight, create a one-of-a kind pencil and pen container, and custom design a cellphone holder. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 2. Grades 6-12.
Little Builders Get ready to shake things up at the library as you hear stories, explore and create. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 5, 19 and July 10. Ages 3-6.
Plan to Laugh With Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters, plan to laugh, all while learning about ideas and imagination. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 7. Ages 4-11.
Beep, Beep! Vroom, Vroom! Build a four-wheeled balloon car. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 15. Ages 7-11.
Cardboard Construction Challenge 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 29. Ages 7-11.
Didgeridoo Down Under Australia-themed show. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 30. Ages 3-11.
CreateSpace Complete LEGO blocks challenges. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 5. Ages 5-12.
Build a Better World with Worms Build an earthworm tower (worms supplied) and experiment with gummy worms. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 6. Ages 7-11.
Rhythm & Music Learn about music and rhythm. Get a chance to play drums in a drumming circle with Johnny & Adam Pierce, previously known as “Percussion Magic.” 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 7. Ages 4-11.
Teen Inventor Challenge Brainstorm with other teens to create solutions to a problem and then make your vision come to life. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 12. Grades 6-12.
Build a Better World Through Science Program by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13. Ages 3-11.
Puppet Show: The Gingerbread Man 10:30-11 a.m. July 26. Ages 3-8.
Cuentos Bilingues / Preschool Storytime Storytime in English and Spanish for ages 3-6. 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 7-July 19.
Linwood Park Branch Library
1901 S. Kansas
Plan to Laugh With Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 8. Ages 4-11.
Build a Mini City Design and build a 3-D tiny town out of cardstock. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 20. Ages 8-11.
Construction Storytime Learn about the construction process from a professional, listen to stories and play construction-themed games. 6-6:45 p.m. June 26. Ages 2-6.
Rhythm & Music Learn about drumming and drum circles from Johnny & Adam Pierce, previously known as “Percussion Magic.” 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 6. Ages 4-11.
Teen Writing Group Get creative with fun writing prompts and meet other teens interested in writing. 4-5 p.m. July 17. Grades 6-12.
Keep It Moving Music Show Music, a dance contest, magic, live animals and a “Do It Now” segment by Rapping Roy and Reggie Regg the Magic Man. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 18. Ages 4-11.
Cars Storytime Cars-themed storytime and games. 6-6:45 p.m. July 31. Ages 3-6.
Moana’s Library Luau Games and activities related to the Disney movie “Moana.” 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11. Ages 3-8.
Maya Angelou Northeast Branch
3051 E. 21st St.
Build a Better Locker 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 16. Grades 6-12.
Rhythm & Music 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 7. Ages 4-11.
Build a Better World with Worms 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 13. Ages 7-11.
Keep It Moving Music Show 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 19. Ages 4-11.
The Wichita Griots Music, song, drums and stories with this troupe of storytellers. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 26. Ages 3-11.
Rockwell Branch Library
5939 E. Ninth St.
Puppet Show: Three Little Pigs 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:15-11:45 a.m. June 7. Ages 3-8.
Plan to Laugh! With Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 9. Ages 4-11.
CreateSpace Complete LEGO blocks challenges. 3-4 p.m. June 3. Ages 5-12.
Get Building Interactive storytime about architecture and building followed by an edible architecture project. 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 6. Ages 3-8.
Toddler Dance Party Stay after the library’s Toddle Time storytime for a Toddler Dance Party. 11-11:20 a.m. June 8 and July 13. Age 2.
Build a Book Box Create a book safe by hollowing out a book to create a hidden compartment. 2-3 p.m. June 8. Grades 6-12.
Family Movie Enjoy “Moana” at the library. Bring a snack, if desired. 3-4:53 p.m. June 21. Ages 4-11.
This Is Not a Box! With Jo Ho, Storyteller Enjoy some “building with boxes” stories with lots of role-playing for carpenters of all ages. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 22. Ages 4-11.
Aussie Funk Jam Workshop Learn to play the didgeridoo, including vocalizing and creating simple rhythms. 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 28. Grades 6-12. Registration begins June 14 at www.wichitalibrary.org or 316-688-9361.
Edible Architecture Use cookies, crackers and wafers to build models of famous structures like the Eiffel Tower, Golden Gate Bridge and Great Sphinx of Giza. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 28. Grades 6-12.
CreateSpace LEGO blocks challenges. 3-4 p.m. July 1. Ages 5-12.
Build a Better World Through Science 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11. Ages 3-11.
How Does Your Garden Grow? Enjoy a gardening storytime. Make a large fruit tree and mini-oranges for a take-home snack. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 11. Ages 3-8.
Teen Movie “Fantastic Beasts,” a spin-off from the “Harry Potter” movie series. Set in 1926 New York, which is threatened by mystical destruction and extremist “non-Majs” (humans who don’t do magic), the story tells of an author studying fantastical creatures who escape from his care. This movie was adapted for the screen by J.K. Rowling from her own book. Rated PG-13. 5:30-7:45 p.m. July 12. Grades 6-12.
Keep It Moving Music Show 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 20. Ages 4-11.
Preschool Storytime Ages 3-6 will develop early literacy skills while they sing, dance, play games and enjoy books. 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 14-July 19.
Nursery Rhyme Time Children aged 2 and under will develop a love of learning as they sing, dance and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child’s language skills. 10:30-10:50 a.m. and 11:15-11:35 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Toddle Time Storytime with motion activities for 2-year-olds and their caregivers. 10:30-10:50 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 20.
Westlink Branch Library
8515 Bekemeyer
Plan to Laugh! With Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 8. Ages 4-11.
Toddler Move and Groove Are you ready to rumba? An active hour of moving and grooving to music. 10:15-11:15 a.m. June 1. Ages 2-5.
Grounded Quidditch Join a team from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and play Quidditch muggle-style. Wear clothing for active, outdoor play. 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 2. Ages 9-17.
Construction Site Challenge Complete the construction obstacle course, team up for orange cone match game and build a cardboard house as a group. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 7. Ages 6-8.
Teen Link: Frankentoys Deconstruct old toys and re-engineer them into new and unique toys. 4-5 p.m. June 15. Grades 6-12.
Puppet Show: Three Wishes 10:30-11 a.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. June 16. Ages 3-8.
This Is Not a Box! With Jo Ho, Storyteller 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 21. Ages 4-11.
Captain Underpants Party Celebrate like George, Harold and principal turned Superhero with underwear-inspired races, book trivia and your very own crime-fighting alias. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 22. Ages 8-11.
Fairy Festival Read stories, build fairy houses outdoors from natural materials and make a flying fairy. 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 27. Ages 5-11.
Aussie Funk Jam Workshop 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 30. Grades 6-12. Registration begins June 16. Call 337-9456 or register online at www.wichitalibrary.org.
Build a Book Box Create a book safe by hollowing out a book to create a hidden compartment. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 6. Grades 6-12.
CreateSpace Complete LEGO blocks challenges. 10:30 a.m.-noon July 7. Ages 5-12.
Breakout Box: Oh, the Places You’ll Go Find the clues to unlock the box to find where you’ll go. Unlock the box using clues from Dr. Seuss quotes, reading messages written in invisible ink and understanding geographical maps. 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 11. Ages 6-10.
Build a Better World Through Science 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 12. Ages 3-11.
Outdoor Adventure Come to the library for a nature walk outside. Make a snack for the birds and race in games. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 14. Ages 7-11.
Keep It Moving Music Show 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18. Ages 4-11.
Teen Link: Edible Architecture Use cookies, crackers and wafers to build models of famous structures. 4-5 p.m. July 20. Grades 6-12.
Preschool Storytime Ages 3-6 will develop literacy skills while they sing, dance, play games and enjoy books. 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Baby’s First Storytime Music, rhymes, activities and stories for caregiver one-on-one time with babies ages birth to 9 months. 10:30-10:50 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18.
Family Storytime Interactive storytelling for ages 2-6 and their families. 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 7-July 19.
Nursery Rhyme Time Sing, dance and enjoy simple stories. Caregivers will learn tips to encourage their child’s language skills. 10:15-10:35 a.m. or 11:15-11:35 p.m Thursdays, June 8-July 20. Ages 2 and under with a caregiver.
