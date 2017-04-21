2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Education

Old Cowtown Museum
1865 W. Museum Blvd.
316-350-3317
All classes are for elementary-age children. Registration is $4 per class.
What’s there to do on a farm? There was work, lots of work, but it wasn’t all about work. Play included Cats in the Cradle, Babes in a Blanket and Graces. Come try a few chores and have some fun discovering the amusements and games to pass the time. Available 10-noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays- Fridays in June, July and August.
Buffalo and beans: the hunter and the cowboy How do you survive on the prairie? Fire with no matches? How many things can you do with a rope? Buffalo Hunters and Cowboys made it look easy. Experience the tools they used and learn the tricks to living on the prairie. Available 9:30-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays in June, July and August.
1870s games and pastimes There is nothing to do! Kids in the present and the past all said it. Got your marbles? Ready to climb Jacob’s ladder? Who is the fastest? Come try some of the ways that children had fun long ago. Available 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, June, July and August.
Victorian games and amusements Victorian kids found ways to have fun without computers and electricity, and you can too. We will let you try toys and games and we are sure you will be amazed at how much fun you can have. 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. June 6, July 18.
Hunting and herding The Hunters and Cowboys had special skills that helped them live on the prairie. See how well you would fare. 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. July 20, Aug. 1
Chores and games on the farm Farm kids worked hard helping the family, but when the work was done there was time for fun. Come experience some of their work and play and see if you could be a farm kid. 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. July 11, Aug. 15.
Fundamental Learning Center
2220 E 21st St.
316-684-7323
Jump Start Into a New School Year Classes for the learning different student, and students with dyslexia on reading, writing, and spelling. June 5-July 20, $400 tuition. Our teachers will spend one hour a day, four days a week, in groups of no more than four, using the Alphabetic Phonics program.
Imagine That Toys
2939 N. Rock Road
316-239-7483
Build It with Plus-Plus Plus-Plus is a new kind of construction toy. Its one simple shape produces endless possibilities — assemble them flat to create a 2-D mosaic or work in 3-D to make more complicated structures. Even curves are possible thanks to the unique design of this deceptively simple shape. 11 a.m. and noon July 12. Reservations required. Ages 5 and older. Fee: $7 per builder.
Summer Bridge Activity Books Help prepare students for the following grade by reviewing the skills, especially math and reading, and previewing the skills of the following year. Books are designed for Pre-kindergarten bridging to eighth grade. Books are $14.99.
