2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Camps

Music Theatre for Young People
316-262-6897
Summer Camps Learn songs, dances, and lines and cap off the week with a performance for family and friends. Camps for ages 5-8 meet from 8-11:30 a.m. June 12-16 or June 26-30. Fee: $110 per week. Camps for ages 9-12 meet from 1-5 p.m. June 12-16 or June 26-30. Fee: $125 per week. June camps meet at Grace Presbyterian, 5002 E. Douglas.
Advanced camp for 6th-8th graders meets 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-15 at Newman University, 3100 McCormick St. Fee for advanced camp is $175.
Mark Arts
9112 E. Central
316-634-2787
STEAM Camps Emphasize creativity and innovation, linking art to concepts in science, technology, engineering and math. At each session, students will be grouped by age and will explore mixed media, drawing, painting and clay according to the week’s theme. Weekly sessions start May 30 and run through August 11. Camp runs 1 to 4 p.m. Pre-arranged after-care is available 4-5:30 p.m. for $20 more per week. Each session is limited to 36 students. Fee: $110 for members. Register online using coupon code STEAM2017 by May 16 to save $10. Discounts for siblings.
Camp Allegro
9115 E. 13th St.
316-684-3415
Music day camp for ages 4-24. Fee: $165-$290. Classes for beginners to very advanced. in all band and string instruments, piano, organ, percussion, ukulele, bagpipes, chamber ensembles, choir, art, and photography. All campers perform in concerts, including Kinderlab (ages 4-6). Scholarships available based on financial need; deadline April 28.
Greater Wichita YMCA
ymcawichita.org/camp
Income-based financial assistance of up to 60% savings is available for members and non-members in most Y programs.
YMCA Summer Day Camps Kids can explore nature, find new talents, try new activities, gain independence, and make lasting memories at summer day camps. Camps are licensed by the state. Sport camps, teen camps, horse camps, adventure camps and special interest camps available. Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (before and after camp available as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.) May 22-Aug. 18. Ages: entering 1st grade through age 16. Cost varies by camp options, starting as low as $70 a week. Available at YMCA Camp Hyde and 10 other locations. Contact YMCA Metropolitan Camping Office, 316-264-1610, ext. 5535.
Available at: YMCA Camp Hyde, 26201 W. 71st Street South, Viola (includes 9 bus pick-up locations within Wichita, Derby, Goddard and Maize); Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas; El Dorado YMCA, 300 N. Main; Northwest YMCA, 13838 W. 21st Street North; South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian; West YMCA, 6940 Newell; Bel Aire Recreation, 5251 E. 48th St. North; Valley Center Wheatland Elementary, 800 Meadow Road.
YMCA Kiddie Camp Summer will be extra fun for your preschooler at the Y’s licensed summer Kiddie Camp. With weekly themes, campers will stay active as they learn through field trips, skill building activities and new friendships. Space is limited.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (before and after camp available as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m., children allowed to be present no more than 10 hours per day). May 22-Aug. 11. Ages: 4-5 years old. Cost: starting as low as $150/week.
YMCA Early Learning Centers at Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54, 316-448-1060; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas, 316-685-2059; and the South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian, 316-942-9782.
Swim lessons From a child’s first swimming experience to training lifeguards and helping adult athletes prepare for triathlons, the Y offers something for all skill levels in the water. Two-week and one-month classes available, schedules available online. Fee: starting at $24. Ages: 6 months - adult.
Available at: Andover YMCA, 1115 E. U.S. Highway 54, 733-9622; East YMCA, 9333 E. Douglas, 685-2251; El Dorado YMCA, 300 N. Main, 320-9622; North YMCA, 3330 N. Woodlawn, 858-9622; Northwest YMCA, 13838 W. 21st St. N., 260-9622; South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian, 942-5511; and the West YMCA, 6940 Newell, 942-2271.
YMCA Camp Hyde
26201 W. 71st St. S., Viola
Camping Office - 316-264-1610
ymcawichita.org/camp
YMCA Family Overnight Camp Bring a family picnic basket, tent and sleeping bags as you enjoy a family day and night filled with fun, adventure and the great outdoors. Includes: scenic trails, a lake, beach, outdoor pool, alpine climbing tower, scavenger hunt, laser tag, swimming, slides, canoeing, fishing, horseback riding, s’mores by the campfire and more. Breakfast provided. Participants provide their own family dinner and lunch. 7 p.m. June 23 to 4 p.m. June 24. All ages. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.) $50 per family for Y members; $70 per family for nonmembers.
YMCA Family Day Camp Bring a picnic basket family dinner and enjoy scenic trails, a lake, beach, outdoor pool, alpine climbing tower, swimming, slides, canoeing, fishing, horseback riding and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 29. All ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $30 per family for Y members $50 per family for nonmembers.
Camp Wood YMCA
1101 Camp Wood Road
Elmdale, Kansas
620-273-8641
Traditional and Specialty Overnight Camps in the Flint Hills Camp Wood. YMCA is your overnight Y camp in the Flint Hills. At Y camp, children of all ages learn new skills, build character and make friends. Whether your child loves skateboarding, drama or horseback riding, we offer ACA-accredited sleepaway camps for all interests and for all kids. Week long and sessions offered between June 11 and Aug. 12. Cost varies by camp.
Summer Family Camps in the Flint Hills Camp Wood YMCA’s family camps are designed to build strong families through shared adventures and time spent together outdoors. Bring your family for horseback rides through the prairie, boating on our lake and memories around the campfire that will last a lifetime. Visit campwood.org/weekend-family-camps for more information on lodging, meals and available activities. All ages. Cost varies.
Southwestern College Music Department
100 College St., Winfield
620-229-6270
Cole Family Summer Music Festival Whether you are a beginner who loves to make music or you are a serious, all-state caliber musician, the Cole Family Summer Music Festival has a place for you. June 11-17. Students enroll in 1 of 4 emphases (band, orchestra, choir, or piano) & many electives (Theory, African Drum & Dance, Music Theatre Voice, Music & the Brain, Beginning Piano, Beginning Strings, and Conducting) to explore different musical skills and ideas. The festival will also feature Thomas Burritt, a nationally recognized percussionist, as the 2017 Guest Artist. Ages: 14-18. Fee: $395 (includes room & board) or $325 for day camp only.
The Arc of Sedgwick County
316-943-1191
Youth Education & Summer Socialization The answer for parents of children with special needs who need childcare during the summer school break. YESS is designed to provide a safe environment with staff and volunteers who are trained to work with children with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Because of the community-based activities, participants must be mobile, able to get on and off buses/vans, and at least working on potty training. Offered for 10 weeks. Camps begin May 21. Cost varies depending on child’s needs and the staff-to-child ratio. Scholarships are available. The Arc of Sedgwick County drop-off is at Woodman Elementary School, 2500 S Hiram, and pickup at The Arc of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. Second St.
Camp Mennoscah
6458 SE 40th St., Murdock
620-297-3290, campmennoscah.org
Summer Camp Branching Out Connecting through Christ Summer Youth Camps are designed to offer youth from a few days up to a week of fun and creative relaxation in the midst of God’s creation. Bible Study, river play, crafts, swimming, campfire worship and interest groups. Camp begins Aug. 19. Fees: $165-$205 for a 3- or 6-day stay depending on age.
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland
Starwoods Camp
7800 S. 103rd St. W., Clearwater
316-684-6531
Girl vs. Nature Overnighter Come to camp and get closer to nature. Learn how to build a shelter, use a compass, and build a fire. Cook out, camp out, and get outside! June 9-11. Fee: $104 for current Girl Scout members, $119 for nonmembers.
Magical Creatures & You Day Camp Build fairy houses, search for hidden goblin treasure, and swim like a mermaid. June 12-15. For girls entering grades 1-6. Fee: $104 for Girl Scout members, $119 for nonmembers.
Trails and Fox Tails Daisy Day Go swimming in the lake, make crafts, and play games with your new camp friends. Bring your family to a special evening campfire to sing songs and make s’mores. For girls entering grades 1-2. Fee: $29 for Girl Scouts, $44 for nonmembers.
Stars and Stripes Day Camp History comes to life. Participate in story telling, make patriotic crafts, and learn about some of our most amazing presidents. June 28-30. For girls entering grades 1-6. Fee: $79 for Girl Scouts, $94 nonmembers.
Mermaid Day Camp If you love the water, this camp is for you. Play games both in the water and on land, including a water carnival. July 10-12. For girls entering grades 1-6. Fee: $79 for Girl Scouts, $94 for nonmembers.
Four Winds Top Chef Overnight Be a culinary innovator as you plan and cook meals both in the kitchen and over the fire. Plan a menu, try dishes from other countries, and work with unique ingredients. July 22-23. For girls entering grades 5-12. Fee: $56 for Girl Scouts, $71 for nonmembers.
Wild, Wild West Day Camp Want to be a cowgirl? Create cowgirl crafts, cook your own meals over a fire, listen to stories of the Chisholm Trail, and learn to square dance. On Thursday evening, parents will join their girls for a bonfire and hoedown. July 17-20. For girls entering grades 3-12. Fee: $104 Girl Scouts, $119 for nonmembers.
American Girl Twilight Camp We will have four fun-filled evenings making new friends, and learning more about the doll characters Kaya, Molly, and Melody, plus a mystery character to be revealed on the last night. Crafts and snacks based on these characters, and we’ll make some doll-sized crafts too. July 17-20. For girls entering grades 1-6. Fee: $64 Girl Scouts, $78 nonmembers.
Camp Hope
camphopeks@gmail.com
www.CampHopeHeartland.com
Camp Hope A week-long summer camp for youth who have, or have had, cancer. June 18-24 at Camp Aldrich near Claflin. Ages: 5-17 years. We also offer a day camp starting at age 4 for youth who are too young or unable to attend a full week of camp. Free for all attendees. We also provide free bus transportation for campers from Wichita, Kansas City, and Topeka.
Wichita Collegiate School
9115 E. 13th St.
316-771-2289
Do it up Diva! Get together with your girlfriends for an ultra-chic girly-girl week! We will enjoy themed days full of glamour and girly activities. Activities include a spa day, scrap-booking, jewelry making, dress-up and makeup, singing, dancing, fashion, glittery crafts, social etiquette, confidence building, and lots of diva fun. We will top off this glamorous week with mini-manicures, sparkle makeovers, and a diva fashion party! Grades 1-4. Fee: $115.
Rainbows United, Inc.
Rainbows’ Kids’ Cove
22258 N. Lakeway Circle
316-945-7117, ext. 140
rainbowsunited.org
Rainbows’ Camp Woodchuck Summer recreational and leisure day program for children and young adults with special needs. Kindergarten-18 years old or 21 if enrolled in an educational program during the school year. Activity fee: $50. Camp runs June 1-Aug. 4. Application deadline is April 27.
MgM Studio of the Dance
535 N. Woodlawn
316-686-9838
Prince & Princess Dance Camp Bring your Little Princess or Prince for 4 days of fun-filled activities. They will dance, make crafts and practice their Prince & Princess skills. They can even wear their favorite Princess and Prince costume! 9 a.m.-noon June 5-8 and July 24-27. Suggested ages: 4-8. Fee: $90.
Choreography Camp Four days of learning how to choreograph your own dance, learn different styles, learn to cut your own music and design your own costume. Ages: 9 and up with with at least 2 years of dance experience. 1-4 p.m. June 12-15. Fee: $90.
American Girl Dance Camp Bring your American Girl Doll with you for 4 days of dancing, crafting, snacks and lots of fun! Suggested ages: 6-10. 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30. Fee: $90.
Secret Agent Tumbling Camp Bring your little spy in for some tumbling spy training, spy movies, secret agent crafting and cyphers and some secret agent nourishment. Suggested ages: 8-12. 9 a.m.-noon July 10-13. Fee: $90.
Tutu Cute Ballerina Camp Bring in your ballerina for 4 magical days of ballerina training. There will be dancing, crafts and snacks. She will even make her own tutu. Suggested ages: 6-10. 1-4 p.m. July 10-13. Fee: $90.
Dance Intensive Our Summer Dance Intensives are 4-day-long camps for the more serious dancer. They have a variety of instructors to work with the students on perfecting technique in different styles of dance. Ages 6 and older. June 19-22 and July 17-20. Fee: $130.
Comments