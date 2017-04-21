2017 Wichita Summer Activity Guide: Arts, theater and music

CityArts
334 N. Mead
316-350-3245
Summer Art Camps at CityArts. Get your kicks (and creativity) on Route 66 this summer. Join CityArts for a summer-long celebration of art. Each week, campers will work on projects in various mediums, including silversmithing, glass fusing, digital arts, painting, drawing, acting, pottery and more. $165 per week. https://wichita-cityarts.squarespace.com/
Botanica
701 N. Amidon
316-264-0448
Creative Crafts Summer Crafting in the Gardens Every Wednesday in June and July, enjoy kid- and adult-friendly crafts. Ages 6 and up. Members: $10; nonmembers, $12. Classes begin June 7 with 3-D Butterfly watercolor. Other classes are: June 14, Rock Stories; June 28, Tissue Painted Canvas; July 5, Shadow Puppet Theatre; July 12, Nature Necklace; July 19, Letter Boxing Kit; and July 26, Bubble Art Panels.
Summer Family Event 1-5 p.m. June 4. Celebrate the opening of the Butterfly House. First 100 kids get to release a butterfly. Members: $6; nonmembers, $9.
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W Museum Blvd.
316-268-4921
www.wichitaartmuseum.org
Hot Art for Cool Kids Summer camp day sessions at Wichita Art Museum from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in June and July. $6 for youth ages 6 to 12. Full program details and online registration at wichitaartmuseum.org/learn/youth.
Glass-Tastic June 7 or 8; classes for organized groups and day care centers on June 14 or 15.
Paints, Mixed Media, and Collage – Oh My! June 21 or 22; classes for organized groups and day care centers offered June 28 or 29.
Printmaking July 5 or 6; classes for organized groups and day care centers offered July 12 or 13.
The Wheels on the Truck July 19 or 20; classes for organized groups and day care centers offered July 26 or 27.
Wichita Art Museum
Art Start Goes to Camp
Imagine, make, talk, sing and play at our summer preschool camp. WAM brings back Kansas Wolf Trap artists to engage with children ages 3 to 5 and their adults for an hour and a half of artmaking and fun. Four different sessions are offered and are open to families and groups with 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Sign up for one theme, or plan to attend all four. Sessions are $5 per child and free for parents/chaperones. Advance registration required at wichitaartmuseum.org/learn.
Sculptures and the Senses Sessions 10-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m., June 6 or 13.
Patchwork of Prints Sessions 10-11:30 a.m. to 1:30-3 p.m., June 20 or 27.
Count on Color Sessions 10-11:30 a.m. to 1:30-3 p.m., July 11 or 18.
Collages Are Cool Sessions 10-11:30 a.m. to 1:30-3 p.m., July 25 or Aug. 1.
Wichita Art Museum
Special Events
Family ArtVenture The fourth Saturday of the month is WAM’s day for family artmaking and fun. Experience art with special gallery explorations and wildly super art projects big and small. Activities are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Drop in anytime or spend the whole day with us. Free.
Pedal Pizzazz 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 27. In honor of National Bike Month, WAM celebrates all things BIKE. The program will take place both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting). Ride your bike to WAM to participate in special bike decoration activities. Show off your bike off in fashionable style. Free.
Sculpture-Topia 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24. Explore the art and wonder of sculptures – both indoors and outdoors. Visit select sculptures with a fun, family-friendly gallery guide. Make a unique, one-of-a-kind sculpture. Free.
Color Explosion 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 22. Celebrate all things color at WAM. Try your hand at an explosion of paint to color and create a masterpiece. Activities will take place in the Art Studio and Living Room. Free.
Summer Birthday Bash 1-3 p.m. July 15. Help WAM celebrate its 82nd! Come to the museum for an old-fashioned ice cream social in the S. Jim and Darla Farha Great Hall. The Wichita Wagonmasters will be scooping up gallons of the cold stuff. Stroll through the galleries, and stop by the Art Studio to join in a cool, community art project.
Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center
201 Lulu
316-262-2282
Paw Patrol Camp Plus Dance 10:15-11:45 a.m. Mon.-Fri. June 5-9. As seen on Nickelodeon, the plucky pups of Paw Patrol work together on missions to help their community. This camp will use music, dance, theater & art to enhance the theme. And there may be some surprise visits from real-life first responders. Ages 3-5 (must be potty-trained). $95.
Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids (A Musical) 10 a.m.-noon Mon.-Fri., June 12-23. Pooh Bear and all of his friends from the classic children’s books & animated film band together to rescue their friend, Christopher Robin. This production will be performed at WCT&DC on Sat., June 24. Ages 6-10. $165.
Basic Acting 10 a.m.-noon June 5-9 An introduction to basic skills in acting such as vocal projection, stage movement, and character development. Ages 9-12. $90.
Disney Radio (A Music Revue) 1-2:30 p.m. Mon., Tue. and Wed., June 12-28. Students will sing and learn choreography to Disney Classic songs from yesterday and today. Ages 9-12. $135.
Peter Pan Jr. (A Musical) 9 a.m.-noon Mon.-Fri., June 12-23. Fly away to Neverland with Peter and the Darling children in this adaptation of Disney’s beloved animated film. This production will be performed at WCT&DC on Sat., June 24. Ages 10 & up. $175.
Doc McStuffins Camp Plus Art 10:30 a.m.-noon Mon., Tue., Wed. and Fri. (no class on Thu.), June 19-23. Doc McStuffins, a 7-year-old girl, dreams of one day becoming a real doctor like her mother. In the meantime she treats her broken and sick toys with the help of her stuffed animal friends. This camp will use music, theater and art. Ages 3-6 (must be potty trained). $85.
Fairy Tale Theatre 5-6 p.m. Mondays, June 5-July 17. A creative dramatics approach to classic children’s stories. This class will include dramatization, crafts, singing & creative movement all based on the fairy tale selected for that day. Ages 4-5. $75.
Creative Dramatics 5-6 p.m. Mondays, June 5-July 17. A mixture of pantomime, poetry, story dramatization, singing & movement to stimulate creativity and self-expression. Ages 6-8. $75.
Little Einsteins Camp Plus Dance 10:15-11:45 a.m. July 10-14. Little Einsteins uses art, photography and classical music as a colorful backdrop for the adventures of four precocious young friends. Together they will work as a team to accomplish their missions. This camp will have a dance component. Ages 3-5 (must be potty-trained). $95.
Music makers (A Music Revue) 1-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri., July 17-28. This workshop will combine music, choreography and fun themes into a Music Theatre experience that will keep your kids singing and moving long after we’re done. Ages 6-11. $165.
Advanced Acting 9:30 a.m.-noon July 3-7 (no class on Tue., July 4) An expansion of Basic Acting with an emphasis on acting technique, creating a character, scene study, monologues, and improvisation. Ages 9-12. $90.
Willie Wonka, Jr. (A Musical) 9:30 a.m.-noon Mon.-Fri., July 3-21. No class on July 4. Roald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This production will perform on Sat., July 22. Ages 10 and older. $185.
Dance Classes in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Modern and Lyrical Beginning, Intermediate & Advanced Dance classes in the following disciplines: Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Modern and Lyrical. Ages 3 and older. Tuition for 7 weeks of classes: 1 class per week, $80; 2 classes per week, $135; 3 classes per week, $160; 4 classes per week, $185; 5 classes per week, $200.
Wichita Children’s Theater
Picnic Theatre Series
“The Ugly Duckling” 10 a.m. and noon June 15; 10 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. June 16; 10 a.m. and noon June 23. (Pizza Hut pizza served 30 minutes prior to lunch & dinner performances.) The classic story of “The Ugly Duckling” performed by our Professional Once Upon A Time Players in an informal & participatory setting. Ages 2-8. Tickets: $7; $1.50 extra for pizza.
“The Little Red Hen” 10 a.m. and noon July 13; 10 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. July 14; and 10 a.m. and noon July 21. (Pizza Hut pizza served 30 minutes prior to lunch and dinner performances.) The classic story of “The Little Red Hen” performed by our Professional Once Upon A Time Players in an informal and participatory setting. Ages 2-8. Tickets: $7; $1.50 more for pizza.
Wichita Children’s Theatre Auditions
Auditions for “Can You Hear the People Sing” (an original Broadway revue). A Heather Muller Black Box Production. Auditions 5 p.m. June 5. Auditioners must bring a prepared musical piece with sheet music. Performances July 27-July 30. Ages 12 and up. No cost to audition or participate in the production.
MARK ARTS
9112 E. Central
316-262-2282
(Sponsored with Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance)
Magic Treehouse “Pirates Past Noon” (A Musical) Mon., Tue., Wed. & Fri. (no class on Thu.), July 10-21. Based on the best-selling book series, Jack & Annie journey in their magical treehouse to the 18th-century Caribbean & the time of pirates. Performance July 21. Ages 7-10. $165.
Fairy Tale Theatre 9:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-July 20. This class will include dramatization, crafts, singing, and creative movement based on fairy tale selected for that day. Ages 4-5. $125.
Creative Dramatics 10:30-noon Thursdays, June 8-July 20. A mixture of art, pantomime, poetry, story dramatization, singing, and movement. Ages 6-8. $125.
Basic Acting 9:30 a.m.-noon Mon., Tue., Wed. and Fri., June 12-16. An introduction to basic skills in acting such as vocal projection, stage movement, & character development. Ages 9-12. $90.
Trinity Academy
12345 E. 21st St.
316-634-0909, www.trinityacademy.org
To register for all classes go to www.trinityacademy.org and click on Summer Session.
Star Wars Stix Camp Build, paint and take home four Star Wars spaceships made from craft sticks. Ages: 4th- to 8th-grade boys and girls. 2-4 p.m. June 19-20. Fee: $50 (includes 4 kits).
Pottery Camp For beginners, intermediate and advanced students. Instructor: Scott Wood. Ages 11 to adult (younger students may be accepted with instructor approval). 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 5-30. Fee: $200 (includes supplies). 316-634-0909
Percussion Lessons Private music lessons at Trinity. Four lessons, 30 minutes each. Instructor: John Parker. Ages 2nd-12th grade. Classes offered by appointment in June and July. Fee: $80 per month.
Piano Lessons Take private music lessons at Trinity from Michelle Henderson. Four lessons, 30 minutes each. Ages: 1st grade through adult. Classes offered by appointment in June. $85 per month.
Trumpet, Trombone, Baritone & Tuba Lessons Spend the summer taking private music lessons at Trinity. Four lessons, 30 minutes each. Instructor: Ryan Royle. Ages: 5th grade through adults. Classes offered by appointment in June and July. Fee: $80 per month.
Voice Lessons Take private lessons at Trinity from Michelle Henderson. Four lessons, 30 minutes each. Grades 6th grade to adult. Classes in June by appointment. $85 per month.
Guitar & Bass Private lessons from Ryan Royle. Four lessons, 30 minutes each, offered in June and July by appointment. Grades 5th to adult. Fee: $80 per month.
Trinity Academy K-8
1870 N. Founders Circle
316-634-0909, www.trinityacademy.org
To register for all classes go to www.trinityacademy.org and click on Summer Session.
Day of Drama Christian Youth Theater (CYT) will conduct this camp. Ages: 5-13 (campers divided by age). 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 9. Fee: $30.
Day of Vocal Christian Youth Theater (CYT) will conduct this camp. Ages 5-13 (campers divided by age). 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 7. Fee: $30.
Day of Dance Christian Youth Theater (CYT) will conduct this camp. Ages 5-13 (campers divided by age). 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 8. Fee: $30.
Animal Action: Two-Day Theater Camp From the Aristocrats, to the Jungle Book, to Robin Hood, musicals are full of animals that sing and dance! Camp conducted by Christian Youth Theater (CYT). Sessions for kids ages 5-8 are 9 a.m.-noon June 12-13 or June 20-21. Sessions for ages 9-13 are 1-4 p.m. June 12-13 or June 20-21. Fee per session: $55.
Opposites Attract: Two-Day Theater Camp Join this theater adventure into all things opposite. Taught by Christian Youth Theater. Sessions for ages 5- 8 are 1-4 p.m. June 20-21 and 9 a.m.- noon June 27-28. Sessions for ages 9-13 are 9 a.m.-noon June 20-21 and 1-4 p.m. June 27-28. Fee per session: $55.
Three-Day Theater Camp Spend three days improving your theater skills. Taught by Christian Youth Theater. Ages 5-13. Sessions: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 6-8. Fee: $80.
Three Days to Dance Improve your dance with a day of ballet, a day of jazz, and a day of hip-hop! No matter where you are in your dance, you can learn, review, or advance in your dance techniques. Taught by Christian Youth Theater. Sessions for ages 5-8 are 9 a.m.-noon June 12-14. Sessions for ages 9-13 are 1-4 p.m. June 12-14. Fee: $80.
Wichita River Festival
WichitaRiverfest.com
Kids Days: Two afternoons of special programs, entertainment and fun-filled activities, including a production by Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center, Kids Karaoke, a Teens Got Talent Contest and a “Don’t Let Them Get In Your Head” concert with Jenny Wood. June 5-6. Free with a Riverfest button.
Griots
At the Urban Preparatory Academy
2821 E. 24th St. North
316-641-4488 or 316-682-1909
Griots Cultural Arts Enrichment Camp The Griots will conduct workshop classes on the art of storytelling, drumming, readers theater, vocal music, arts and crafts, and African dance, while teaching character traits. On Saturday the students will perform what they have learned on stage. Mornings will be spent touring area museums. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-15. Ages: 6-16. Fee $30; $20 for siblings. Grade Finale Production at 6 p.m. July 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 2400 Opportunity Drive. Register online before June 15 at www.wichitagriots.com.
Musical Offerings
407 Osage, Derby
316-788-7455
Summer Music Lessons Ages Newborn-5. Taught by Licensed Kindermusik Instructor Elaine Short. Also, Summer Music Lessons in Brass, Guitar, Percussion, Piano, Strings, Voice, and Woodwinds, newborn through High School. Cost: varies.
Imagine That Toys
2939 N. Rock Road
316-239-7483
Create Your Own Stepping Stones Squish, Squeeze and Smush the stone mixture, then pour and get ready for the creative part! Add a handprint, a name and lots of colorful stones, all in your very own style. Reservations required. All ages. $10 per stone.
Create A Master Plate Imagine seeing your artwork every day at dinner! Or give your grandparents a really special, made-by-you gift. Using paper templates, everyone will draw their own picture (it helps to think ahead on this one). 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 2. Reservations required. Ages: 1 year and up. $10 per plate.
Color Inflate and Play Create a 3D Colorable Inflatable Paper Toy. Choice of Rocket, Race Car or Doll. Add incredible color with crayons, pencils or markers. 11 a.m.-noon June 7. Reservations required. Ages 4 and up. $7 per inflatable.
Stained Glass Masterpiece Choice of Rainbow or Race Car. This peel-and-press sticker craft gives kids everything they need to easily create a spectacular “stained glass” sun catcher. 11 a.m.-noon June 14. Reservations required. Ages 4 and up. $10 per stained glass.
Create Your Own Emoji Bracelets These bracelets are the newest, hottest jewelry trends for teens and tweens. 11 a.m.-noon July 19. Reservations required. Ages 5 and up. $10.
Hands Down - That’s Art Young children will learn how to draw lots of hand art designs. Pom-poms, googly eyes, glue and crayons are all included to promote fine motor skills. 11 a.m.-noon July 26. Reservations required. Ages 4 and up. $10 per artist.
East Heights United Methodist Church
4407 E. Douglas
Alan Brooks summer art classes Students will draw and paint, with different subjects each week. Classes are 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays in June. Call 316-208-9095 for reservations. $20 per class.
Amira Dance Productions
1702. W. Douglas
316-210-1625
Vacation Bellydance School “Barefoot Gypsies” from 9 a.m.- noon June 13-15. “Genie in a Bottle” class from 9 a.m.-noon June 20-22. Learn a cultural dance with basic moves. Take home a dance-oriented craft project and gift. Optional performance opportunity at Amira Dance Production’s 7 p.m. June 24 dance show fundraiser for the Children’s Home. Ages: 5-12. $100 per week; $90 early bird reservation by May 31.
Wichita Collegiate School
9115 E. 13th St. Wichita
316-771-2289
Improv 9-11:30 a.m. June 12-16 Grades: 5th – 8th. Doing improv can improve acting skills, vocal projection, stage movement and the ability to think on your feet. Fee: $115.
Film Camp Grades: 8-11:30 a.m. $210.00. Learn digital storytelling techniques. Fee: $210.
Sunflower Theatre Students will rehearse for two weeks that ends with a final performance the evening of Friday, July 28. 12:30-3 p.m. July 17-28. Grades: 3rd– 8th. Fee: $315.00
Comments